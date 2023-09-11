Watch more videos on Shots!

Thomas Joseph Curran,48, Gerald Curran,42, and Barry Curran,37, of Blackwatertown Road, Armagh, had previously entered guilty pleas to waste offences, and on Friday each received 25 month custodial sentences suspended for two years at Armagh Crown Court sitting in Newry.

Barry Curran had also entered an earlier guilty plea to a fraud offence for which he received a concurrent custodial sentence of 25 months suspended for 2 years.

The investigation, carried out by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) uncovered significant fraudulent offending regarding the operation of an unlicensed waste business by the defendants.

The case relates to the unauthorised deposit, keeping, treating and disposal of 6836.395 tonnes of controlled waste at a site located at Blackwatertown Road, Armagh.

During an inspection of the site in October 2017, NIEA Officers discovered a large amount of mixed waste in the yard adjacent to the dwelling house and stacked into the large sheds located on the site.

In addition, baled waste was observed in a shed next to the office, and numerous pieces of waste processing equipment including material handlers, balers, shredders, skips, ejector trailers and a trommel waste sorting machine were located on the site. Checks revealed that the site had been operating without a waste licence since 2014.