The organisation’s flagship event will be held at several iconic locations throughout the city including the Belfast Assembly Rooms, Europa Hotel, and Titanic Belfast.

“Delegates at Belfast 2024 can look forward to a packed agenda covering the length and breadth of UK food, farming, rural and land-based industries,” says Wyn Owen, Chairman of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust.

“The conference provides the opportunity to explore the future of agriculture, as well as the chance to network and socialise with other forward-thinking individuals from all corners of theindustry.”

The three-day agenda features presentations from around 30 Nuffield Scholars, talks from the first ever Next-Gen Scholars, a welcome buffet, local business tours and a formal annual dinner.

Tickets to ‘Belfast 2024’ are not just restricted to Scholars and are available to anyone with an interest in agriculture and associated industries.

The conference includes presentations from Nuffield Farming Scholars based in Northern Ireland, including Dr Jonny Hanson presenting ‘Large Carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland: Farmer's perspectives and management options’ plus local Next-Gen Scholars Bronagh Dempster, Ewan McCracken, and Kirsten Henry.

A full list of presenting scholars and their topics can be found at https://www.nuffieldscholar.org/belfast2024/presenting-scholars.

For the second year running, AHDB have partnered with Nuffield Farming as the conference’s main sponsor.

The conference is also supported by Visit Belfast, Northern Ireland principal sponsor Fane Valley and media partner Farmers Guardian.

Full details about the conference, including ticketing information, can be found on the Trust’s website at https://www.nuffieldscholar.org/belfast2024.

Tickets are now available to purchase at a discounted “early bird” price until September 1.