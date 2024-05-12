Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from the recent and very popular woodland event that looked at Hardwood Timber End Uses at Clarke Cunningham’s sawmill, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are now pleased to be able to offer a further course for farmers interested in managing woodland and who wish to explore the opportunities timber production may present for their farm.

This time the course is being very kindly hosted by Balcas Enniskillen. Balcas are the largest timber processor in Ireland and one of the biggest in the UK.

Attendees will again look at timber end use, market opportunities and added value, however this time exploring the processing of soft roundwood timber at industrial scale.

This is a unique chance to visit a state-of-the-art timber processing plant that handles 600,000m3 of timber annually – a volume that in layman’s terms means roughly 20,000 lorry loads per year (80 per day)!

The significance of this will be obvious – 250,000m3 of Balcas Enniskillen’s timber is sourced from Northern Ireland Forest Service – but 50,000m3 (meaning some 35 to 40 loads per week) is currently obtained from farmers and landowners in Northern Ireland.

This short half day visit will be very practical in nature and will focus on allowing conversation with Balcas experts. Attendees will see the timber milling process and gain an understanding of the ongoing and developing market requirements for Balcas as a major purchaser of timber and consider the implications for growing trees for timber as an additional farm enterprise.

Lunch is very kindly being provided by Balcas and the course will start at 10.00am, sharp.

If you have on farm timber or are planning a forestry enterprise this introductory session will set the scene and allow you to talk about the issues involved in producing timber fit for sale in an informal, environment, with BALCAS and other interested participants.