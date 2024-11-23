Time for industry to ‘dig in’ on farm family tax - UFU

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, UFU president William Irvine, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy.

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union has appealed for a united front and said it is time for the NI farming community to ‘dig in’ as efforts continue to overturn the farm family tax.

President William Irvine has outlined the next steps in the campaign which he has described as ‘a marathon rather than a sprint’ and added that maintaining public support will be critical in the months ahead.

He said Monday night’s massive turnout for the rally at the Eikon Centre sent a ‘loud and clear’ message to the Labour Government that the farming community will not stand by as Agricultural Property Relief (APR) is stripped away, jeopardising local family farms, rural communities and the UK’s ability to produce food.

Over 6,200 people attended the event and UFU representatives delivered a petition with over 15,000 signatures to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, in London on Tuesday. This petition entitled “Overturn the Family Farm Tax”, shows the overwhelming public support for the cause.

Mr Irvine said added: “Monday’s rally to overturn the family farm tax was a landmark moment in our campaign to protect family farms across the region. It was also a significant moment in agriculture and Northern Ireland politics, as the rally gained one of the biggest crowds ever seen at a local farming event and every political party was in attendance, standing alongside us in support. The show of unity from our farming community and every part of society sent a clear message to Government - we will not rest until the family farm tax is overturned.

“The rally and the petition however, only marks the beginning. Currently, government is still maintaining their stance on the inheritance tax but we are moving forward with urgency, momentum and a united front, and we are determined to overturn this decision.”

The UFU’s next phase of action will focus on driving change at every level:

- Lobbying key decision makers: The UFU has formally requested meeting

- Engaging with the public: The UFU will ramp up efforts to educate the public on what the loss of APR truly means. Not just for farmers, but for food security, rural economies, and household food prices.

UFU will require the support of its farmers to talk to non-farming friends, family and neighbours. It’s critical that we share the reality of what this decision will do to our farms and rural communities.

- Legal and professional challenges: The UFU is exploring all legal avenues to challenge this decision. In parallel, we are working with independent professional bodies to debunk Treasury’s misleading figures and provide accurate data to policymakers and the public.

- Building broader support: The UFU is collaborating with the wider business community to highlight how these tax changes will ripple across the economy, affecting every household and business in NI.

- Securing political promises: Strong cross-party support for a ring-fenced agricultural budget in NI was voiced at Monday’s rally. The UFU will now hold political parties accountable to deliver on these commitments.

On Tuesday 26 November, the UFU will also meet with DAERA Minister Muir to discuss the inheritance tax changes. This meeting is part of the broader push to ensure NI’s unique agricultural landscape is fully understood and respected in any policy decisions made at a local level.

Mr Irvine continued: “The UFU is urging members to stay united and continue sharing the positive stories of local agriculture. The fight to protect APR is a marathon, not a sprint, and maintaining public support will be critical in the months ahead. We must also keep the media onside. Some are trying to downplay this issue and discredit the efforts of farming unions, but the overwhelming turnout at the Eikon Exhibition Centre shows the true significance of this fight, and we need to keep that momentum alive.

“We’ve made an incredible start, but now is the time to dig in. The Labour Government is out of touch and their rhetoric doesn’t match reality. This isn’t just about farms - it’s about every community, household and business in NI.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our fight to overturn this decision. Whether through lobbying or public engagement including further rallies or protests, and are willing to take legal action if required,” said Mr Irvine.