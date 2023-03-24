Time to apply for £5,000 Innovation Voucher Workshop

​- Do you have an innovation project that could lead to the development of a new or improved food product, service, business model, or process?

- Will it create value in your business, produce new profits or help grow the business?

- If so, then an Innovation Voucher could help support this.

Time to apply!

How can an Innovation Voucher help my business?

£5K Innovation Vouchers allow businesses or potential entrepreneurs to get expertise from a public sector knowledge provider, such as CAFRE for your innovation project. Attend the Innovation Voucher Workshop at CAFRE, Loughry Campus for more information!

Agenda

09.30 Case studies – Our Innovation Journey

10.30 Innovation application process and other funding opportunities SME`

11.00 Market opportunities

11.30 Workshop – one to one advice on applying for a voucher

Workshop suitable for?

Innovation Vouchers are open to Northern Ireland based small and medium sized enterprises, social enterprises and third sector organisations. This includes sole traders, partnerships, limited companies, new start-ups and those businesses at pre-trading stage.

Small – a business, or if part of a group, a group of companies in which the total number of full-time employees in the company, or the entire group, is less than 50 and has either an annual turnover and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €10m.Medium – a business, or if part of a group, a group of companies in which the total number of full-time employees in the company, or the entire group, is between 50 and 250 and has either an annual turnover not exceeding €50m or balance sheet total not exceeding €43m.

Next workshop – Wednesday, 5 April at classroom FIC 7, 8,9 Loughry Campus, Cookstown, 9.30am to 12.30pm. Registrations lines close 11.59pm Fri 31st Mar 2023 – https://www.cafre.ac.uk/events/cafre-and-invest-ni-innovation-voucher-workshop/