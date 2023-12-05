Tinney to Judge Beltex In-Lamb Show and Sale
The pre-sale show starts at 11:00am, followed by the sale at 12:30pm.
Russell Tinney is a beef and sheep farmer from Manorcunningham who introduced Beltex into his own Dunduffs Flock in 2021. He is delighted with the outcome, particularly the way they cross with his Rouge sheep, producing great muscly lambs. The breeder is a member of the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland.
Speaking on his upcoming role at Dungannon, Tinney said he is looking for, “ewes with good length, width and muscle. I like a sheep that moves well and has a sparky face with plenty of character.”
The Donegal breeder will be running his expert eye over the 32 MV accredited and scrapie monitored pedigree Beltex female sheep entered. For anyone wanting to add quality Beltex stock to their flock there will be six aged ewes from Ballycreelly - K. McCarthy and twenty-six shearling ewes consigned from Artnagullion – E. McAllister, Matt’s – M. Burleigh, Lagyveagh – H. and E. O’Neill, Bodoney – A. McCutcheon, Pointhouse - M.& K. Diamond and Lakeview – G. Beacom.
To view the In-Lamb Sale catalogue visit the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Facebook page. Bidding online is also available through the LSL Auctions app.