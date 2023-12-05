Beltex breeder and enthusiast Russell Tinney is set to judge the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s annual In-Lamb Show and Export Sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 15 December 2023.

Russell Tinney, judge of the upcoming Dungannon Beltex In-Lamb Show

The pre-sale show starts at 11:00am, followed by the sale at 12:30pm.

Russell Tinney is a beef and sheep farmer from Manorcunningham who introduced Beltex into his own Dunduffs Flock in 2021. He is delighted with the outcome, particularly the way they cross with his Rouge sheep, producing great muscly lambs. The breeder is a member of the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland.

Speaking on his upcoming role at Dungannon, Tinney said he is looking for, “ewes with good length, width and muscle. I like a sheep that moves well and has a sparky face with plenty of character.”

Supreme Champion and top price at the 2022 Dungannon In-Lamb Show and Sale was a Shearling Ewe, Artnagullion Gee-Gee, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock. Pictured with the Supreme Champion is Sophie McAllister and judge, Jack O’Brien

The Donegal breeder will be running his expert eye over the 32 MV accredited and scrapie monitored pedigree Beltex female sheep entered. For anyone wanting to add quality Beltex stock to their flock there will be six aged ewes from Ballycreelly - K. McCarthy and twenty-six shearling ewes consigned from Artnagullion – E. McAllister, Matt’s – M. Burleigh, Lagyveagh – H. and E. O’Neill, Bodoney – A. McCutcheon, Pointhouse - M.& K. Diamond and Lakeview – G. Beacom.