Tirlán meets Minister to highlight the vital importance of retaining Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation

Tirlán, Ireland’s leading farmer-owned Co-operative, has stressed to Government the importance of securing the retention of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation, as a new report shows improvements in water quality.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD, in Agriculture House, Dublin, Tirlán Chairperson John Murphy highlighted a range of issues, and, most importantly, the retention of the Derogation.

“This year is of vital importance for both farming and the rural economy, with the European Commission due to make a decision on the retention of the current Derogation in the coming months,” John Murphy stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He welcomed the clear commitment to retaining the Derogation in the Programme for Government, and the practical support provided by the €60 million Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP). With the support of Tirlán Agri-Sustainability advisors, over 220 Tirlán farmers have so far applied for funding to support targeted water protection investments.

PHOTO SHOWS: (L-R) Seán Molloy, CEO Tirlán, Martin Heydon TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Lisa Koep, Chief ESG Officer Tirlán and John Murphy, Chairperson Tirlán, in Agriculture House, Dublin today (March 19th 2025) where they discussed a range of issues, and most importantly, the retention of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin - no repro fee

“Retaining the Derogation is crucially important for Ireland’s grass-based family farming model.

“Our farmers are committed to doing the right thing, for water quality, for their land, their farms and wider communities. However, we require both certainty and clarity on the future of the Derogation as soon as possible. It is central to decision-making on-farm and is the number one priority for Tirlán’s farm family suppliers,” he stated.

“Our farmers have responded to the call-to-action to protect and enhance water quality. We are now beginning to see the results, which show it is possible to farm at current levels and protect water quality. Even as we acknowledge the improvements, we know that much more needs to be done. We are continuing to support our farmers as they take steps every day to protect water quality and maintain the momentum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released today shows that nitrogen levels in rivers have reduced in 2024. The Early Insights Nitrogen Indicator 2024 report flags the need for ongoing and sustained actions, with nitrate levels remaining too high in the southeastern half of the country.

In the meeting, Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy highlighted the beneficial impact of the practical actions being undertaken by co-operatives and farm families across the country, amid the improvements shown in the latest water quality report.

“2025 is a vital year for Irish farming and our rural economy. The improvements in water quality are welcome, as farmers and the wider sector are making sustained practical efforts to protect our watercourses from nutrient losses. Through our Farming for Water: River Slaney project we are collaborating with key partners and investing in supports to deliver impactful action. We are working together with key stakeholders to deliver results that will have a long-term beneficial impact for all our communities,” he said, with Ireland due to commence Derogation renewal discussions with the European Commission.

“There is a concerted effort underway at national level by policymakers and stakeholders to enhance our water quality and deliver robust science-based results to protect both our watercourses and our Derogation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there is a lot at stake for our farm families and the rural economy. The time is now drawing close for a decision, and we need to continue to maintain our focus on protecting the Derogation. We are pleased that the Minister stated that the renewal of the Derogation is a key priority for the Government. The level of activity underway on farms, combined with the latest water quality results provides science-based data for making a strong case in Brussels.”