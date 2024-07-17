Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the festival opening weekend Belfast TradFest are inviting everyone to come to the historic Titanic Slipways on Belfast’s Maritime Mile to take part in the TITANIC CÉILÍ.

Delivered in association with Maritime Belfast, Belfast City Council and Tourism NI, this FREE, one day, outdoor family fun event takes place on Sun 21st July from 1-5pm and celebrates the very best in traditional Irish & Scottish music, song, and dance.

Last year’s event attracted 6,000 revellers and this year's event which hopes to attract 10k plus, includes an outdoor Céilí with sets such as The Waves of Tory and Siege of Ennis, called by céilí dance master Ronán Eastwood for all ages and abilities to experience and enjoy.

On the main music stage, there will be performances by All Ireland Champion Ceilí Band from Counties Tyrone & Armagh The Blackwater Céilí Band, Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band who were formed in 1957 and are currently based in Ballyclare, County Antrim, legendary Fermanagh traditional singer Rosie Stewart, rising County Derry star Jack Warnock, who is hot off the heels after supporting The Bothy Band in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, Glengormley School of Traditional Music an internationally recognised, award-winning, volunteer-based, community school with a pupil population of approximately 270 pupils, Belfast Wren Boys/Cleamairí Feirste who continue the old traditions of mumming & rhyming and Ards CCÉ, the North Down Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann performance group that have played all over Europe.

The Titanic Céílí Pipers

The fun doesn’t stop there with Bodhrán circle with legendary Belfast Bodhrán player Tomaí Taylor, children’s maritime art workshops, face painters and a live four-hour traditional music session on the deck of the SS Nomadic also taking place.

Maeve Moreland, Destination Manager at Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “We’re excited to be returning as a sponsor for Belfast TradFest’s Titanic Céilí. The event is a great way to spend the afternoon and we encourage everyone to go the Extra mile and take part in celebrating the very best of traditional music, song & dance on Belfast’s historic Slipways.”

Artistic Director of Belfast TradFest Dónal O'Connor, shared his excitement about the upcoming Titanic Céilí, reflecting on the event's historical and cultural significance. He remarked: "The Titanic Céilí on the Titanic Slipways at Belfast's Maritime Mile is more than just a celebration of traditional music, song and dance; it's a nod to the rich legacy of Irish and Scottish music that has long been intertwined with Belfast's history. Ceilí and set dancing were integral to the social fabric of the Titanic era, bringing communities together in a joyful celebration of the best of our culture. Hosting this event at the very site where the Titanic was built, connects us directly to that vibrant past.”

He adds: “The Titanic Slipways, once the launchpad for one of history's most iconic ships, will come alive with the sounds and rhythms that have been cherished through generations. The maritime history of Belfast, combined with its enduring musical traditions, creates a unique backdrop for this event.This céilí is not just a communal dance; it's a living link to our ancestors, celebrating their spirit and resilience. As we gather to dance and play music, we honor the legacy of those who came before us and keep their traditions alive for future generations. It’s a truly special way to open this year’s festival and we hope to build towards a record attempt at the ‘World's Biggest Céilí’ during a potential future Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann in Belfast.”

The TITANIC CÉILÍ is made possible through the generous support of Maritime Belfast, Belfast City Council & Tourism NI, as well as volunteers and the dedicated efforts of the team and board of trustees of Belfast TradFest.