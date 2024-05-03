Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Elliott said: “The House of Lords European Affairs Sub-Committee inquiry into veterinary medicines and the Windsor Framework recognises the deep concern of the agri-food industry that the number of veterinary products estimated to be at risk in Northern Ireland could be up to 51%.

“The British Agricultural Bureau (BAB) rightly highlighted that the absence of adequate access to veterinary medicines risks competitiveness and could lead to increased vulnerability to disease outbreaks, reduced capacity to treat and prevent illnesses, and compromise animal welfare standards, which not only poses a threat to individual animals but has broader implications for public health.

“I provided a written submission to the Lords inquiry and indicated that NI is overwhelmingly reliant on GB veterinary medicine. The World Veterinary Association has produced an essential veterinary medicines list for medicines that must be available in every country. Some of these will be discontinued in NI.

Tom Elliott MLA

“The British Medical Association Northern Ireland Branch say that potential issues arising from a reduction in veterinary medicines could cause a public health emergency as many diseases animals need vaccinated for can spread to humans.