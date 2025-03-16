TOP 882 Flowtast rake proves its worth for Co Antrim contractor in 2024

Weather permitting, Co Antrim contractor Jonathan Kirkpatrick should be cutting and ensiling grass in about five weeks’ time.

He explained; “I spread fertiliser on silage ground for customers a few days ago. The normal time window between this and making first cut is five to six weeks.”

Jonathan has six full time employees working in the business. He is based just outside the village of Cullybackey.

Silage making is an extremely important aspect to the range of services made available to Jonathan’s farmer-customers. And he has invested accordingly.

Last year saw him procure a new Pottinger: TOP 882 Flowtast rake.

“It was delivered to me at the beginning of April, which meant that we got the use of the machine for the full silage season," Jonathan explained.

“I was attracted by the flowtast specification option, which meant there were no wheels on the ground.

“As a result, the rake floats over the cut grass. We found that the machine works well under all field conditions.”

He added: “The rake is 30 feet across. The machine was used in tandem with our balers on 2,500 acres of grass last year without a hitch. I was very pleased with the results achieved.”

Jonathan is currently preparing all his machinery for the silage season ahead.

“The rake is in as good as a condition now as was the case on the day of delivery 12 months ago,” he stressed.

Flowtast is a glide bar that replaces the chassis to ensure the best reliability in challenging ground conditions.

As a result, the rake glides over even the bumpiest ground. Thanks to the large surface area of contact with the ground, deep wheel marks, holes or furrows no longer present a problem.

In addition, this system has a larger load-bearing capacity compared to the chassis with wheels. This brings considerable advantages, especially on soft and damp ground.

An hydraulic cylinder provides powerful weight alleviation for the rotor arms. This achieves a ground pressure of approx. 200 kg. This means: minimal wear to the glide bar; lower tension on the rake frame and maximum soil conservation The hydraulic ground pressure system is adjusted using the existing single-acting spool valve.

A pressure gauge for reading the ground pressure is integrated into the mounting frame.

In addition, the large contact area of the glide bar guarantees the best ground tracking.

The distance between the glide bar and tines is minimal. The end result is the best tine guidance under all field conditions. The rotor inclination is preset using spacer plates.

Pottinger has confirmed that the skids, which feature on the TOP 882 Flowtast rake are made of hardened plastic. In hard ground conditions there is a lot less stress on the machines through smoother

running and in wet condition the machines floats and maintains tine height. In both cases it significantly reduces soil contamination into the grass. This approach guarantees the production of high quality forage at all times.

Jonathan Kirpatrick again: “We use the new rake with a 210 horse power tractor. The system worked tremendously well for us last year.

“The rake is extremely robust and has added significantly to the quality of the silage making and baling services that we offer. We gather up the grass after a 24 hour wilt, irrespective of the forage going into a clamp or a bale.”

He concluded: “The flowtast system works really well. The land in the mid-Antrim area is very variable in terms of the widely differing soil types that are to be found. And the same can be said for the weather conditions that can impact on ground conditions throughout the silage season.

“If the flowtast rake can work well in my part of the world, it will do the job anywhere”.