Top award winners in Kells & District

​Kells & District were the first local club to have their prize-giving holding it in their clubrooms in the Kells village.

Trevor Whyte won the MAC Champions League for Ahoghill Flying Club.

Prize list as follows:

A Barkley & Son 7 x 1st, Surgenor Bros 9 x 1st, Harry Boyd 4 x 1st, Gregg Bros 3 x 1st, H Turkington 1 x 1st, B Swann & Son, S McIlveen

Cup Winners 2023

J & J Greer winner of Old Cocks and BIS in the opening show night for Cullybackey. Pic: Willy Reynolds

A Barkley & Son won - Highest Prizewinner, Campbell School Cup - 1st Talbenny, Transporter Cup - 2nd Talbenny, Best Average 1st & 2nd Talbenny, J McGall Trophy - Best average all cross channel excluding St Malo OB National, T Shanks Cup - OB of the year, Penzance OB Classic, Skibbereen YB National Nipa, C Duncan Trophy - Lowest winning velocity, J Scott Cup - 3 Inland National & two 5 birds, Adair Cup - Best average 2 YB Nationals Nipa, J Wright Cup - Best average 2 YB Nationals & race between them, Sizzlers Cup - 2 Bird, A Barkley Memorial Cup - 2nd Roscrea YB, YB Average, YB Points.

Surgenor Bros won - M Smyth Cup - Best Average 3rd & 4th OB Races, OB Inland Average, Penzance Cup, R Service Trophy - Best average 1st & 2nd OB Races & 1st & 2nd YB Races, R Logan Cup - Best Average 3rd & 4th YB Races, Nan McFarlane Salver - Fermoy YB, YB Knock Out Cup, Inland Yearling National Nipa, OB Inland National Nipa, Boddy & Ridewood Cup - YB of the year.

Harry Boyd won - OB Knock Out Cup, H Smyth Cup - Best average 1st & 2nd OB Races.

Gregg Bros won - McKittrick Cup - 5th OB Race, Bude Cup.

Gregg Bros receiving the Bude cup from Laura. Mervyn Gregg (r) is club secretary. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Henry Turkington - G Herron Trophy - 1st Bird Clocked in France, Don Graham Memorial Cup - Highest INFC National Position, Dale YB National Nipa, Penzance YB National Cup Infc

Sizzlers 2 Bird Points - A Barkley & Son 77, Gregg Bros 52, Surgenor Bros 50, H Boyd 32, B Swann & Son 29, H Turkington 24, S McIlveen 6.

Old Bird Winners 2023

Tullamore - Harry Boyd 1st & 2nd velo 1703, 21st MAC 46/1311, 39th Section 77/2274

Geoff Surgenor winner of 9 X 1st in 2023. Pic: Willy Reynolds

1st Roscrea - Harry Boyd 1st, 2nd & 3rd velo 1332, 8th, 10th & 31st MAC, 25th & 30th Section 86/2486

2nd Roscrea - Surgenor Bros velo 1465, 2nd MAC 62/1875, 5th Section 102/3275

1st Fermoy - Surgenor Bros velo 1887, 19th MAC 53/1472, 42nd Section 98/3231

2nd Fermoy - Gregg Bros velo 1580, 21st MAC 60/1686, 50th Section 109/3551

Highest prize-winners Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor with awards won in 2023. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Skibbereen Inland National - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd velo 1323, 13th & 23rd MAC, 17th Section 56/424

1st Talbenny - A Barkley & Son velo 1400, 1st MAC 50/806, 1st Section 90/1404, 23rd Open 9872/10655

2nd Talbenny - A Barkley & Son 1st & 2nd velo 1357, 7th & 12th MAC 52/721, 11th & 23rd Section 88/1257, 101st & 159th Open 572/8707

3rd Fermoy - Harry Boyd 1st & 2nd velo 1340, 21st MAC, 36th Section 94/1540

Fermoy 5 Bird - H Boyd velo 1336, 10th MAC 25/113

Bude - Gregg Bros velo 1111, 25th MAC 32/278, 48th Section 65/665

Harry Boyd receiving an award at Kells & District. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Fermoy Yearling National - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd velo 1495, 9th & 12th MAC 22/140

Penzance - Surgenor Bros velo 1299, 5th MAC 47/373, 5th Section 77/733, 26th Open 464/5019

Penzance Classic - A Barkley & Son velo 1187, 10th MAC, 16th Section 43/240, 100th Open 269/1905

INFC St Malo Friendship National - H Turkington velo 1474, 2nd MAC, 25th N Section, 29th Open 238/1058 471 miles

Young Bird Winners 2023

1st Kilbeggan - Surgenor Bros 1st, 2nd & 3rd velo 1216, 11th MAC 29/654, 19th Section 55/1532

2nd Kilbeggan - Gregg Bros velo 1797, 23rd MAC 44/1341

Tullamore - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd velo 1412, 6th MAC 52/1276, 35th Section 83/2395

1st Roscrea - Surgenor Bros velo 1994, 13th MAC, 34th Section 78/2350

2nd Roscrea - A Barkley & Son velo 2059, 4th MAC 46/1230, 8th Section 66/1997

Fermoy - A Barkley & Son velo 1214, 22nd MAC 50/1205, 38th Section 79/2071

Fermoy 5 Bird - A Barkley & Son 1st, 2nd & 3rd velo 1214, 3rd, 9th & 11th MAC, 4th Section & 70th Open 192/884

Nipa Dale YB National - H Turkington velo 1290, 35th MAC

3rd Roscrea - A Barkley & Son velo 1473

2nd Fermoy - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd velo 1513, 13th MAC 32/648, 26th Section 53/1170

Nipa Skibbereen YB National - A Barkley & Son 1st & 2nd velo 823, 28th & 30th MAC 28/241. Mervyn Eagleson Mid Antrim PO.

City of Derry Federation winners in 2023 – P Maxwell Jnr 4 x 1sts, A McCrudden 4 x 1sts, Concannon Bros 2 x 1sts, L Flanagan 2 x 1sts, B Hart 2 x 1sts, A Mitchell, R McMonagle, J McGettigan, R Lyle, N Murray, R Gallagher, J & G Ramsey, D W Lofts, P Hegarty & Son, J Quigley & Son and P Maxwell Snr 1 x 1st each. Kieran Quigley PO.

Diary Dates –

On behalf of the secretary and members of Doagh & District Hps, I wish to offer a sincere thank you to everyone who attended the Moot and to the fanciers who donated birds to our fundraising auction. We are extremely grateful, the generosity of the racing pigeon fraternity is remarkable and we thank you all, and wish all fanciers an enjoyable and successful 2024. Jim McCullough.

Belmont Winter Fair – Saturday 11th November doors open at 10.00am. Venue Shorts Recreation Club, Holywood Road, Balfast BT4 1SJ. Food and drink available at bar. Ballot & Prizes on the day and small draft of birds for auction. Good selection of trade stands. Entrance fee £5.00.

Larne & District will have a Moot in the local Clubrooms at Glenarm Road on Friday 1st December at 7.00pm. Top class panel, sale of birds and raffle for kits of young birds. Contact Robert Mills Tel: 07763 532325 or Robert Rea Tel: 07545 880065.

Ronnie Johnston will conduct the delayed Stock Sale on behalf of the late Billy Hayes, take a note of the date – Saturday 18th November at 3.00pm in the Newtownbreda Clubrooms, watch out for advert in BHW.

Show Scene -

The local Mid Antrim show season will commence as usual at the end of October early November. Good to report that this year will again include a series run by Kells & District, details of all the show programmes should be sent to Homer for publication.

Kells & District club show beginning Wednesday 1st of November with Old Cocks t/w, 8th November Old Hens t/w, 15th November Young Cock t/w, 22nd November Young Hen t/w, 29th November Mated Pairs young and old, 6th December Fancy young and old, 13th December Eyesign young and old and previous Card Winners. Penning will be from 7pm to 8pm. The annual 3 in 1 Open Show booked for Boxing Day 26th December 2023. Contact Jonathan Barkley of Laura Surgenor.

Cullybackey show series commenced on Saturday 28th October with classes for old cocks and old hens through wires. Penning from 7pm to 8pm. Last night the show season kicked off in Cullybackey HPS with old cocks and hens through wires. An excellent turn out of birds and fanciers with eight fanciers penning a total of 112 pigeons. The judges came from the North Coast with Sean Diamond and Paul O’Connor ‘tasked with picking the card winners.

Old Cocks T/wires (54 birds) - 1. J & J Greer, 2. A.Darragh, 3. G Gibson, 4. A Darragh, Res. A Barkley & Son, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. A Barkley & Son, C. G Gibson.

Old Hens T/wires (58 Birds) - 1. S & N Doherty, 2. S & N Doherty, 3. G Gibson, 4. A Darragh, Res. A Barkley & Son, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. J & J Greer, C. G Gibson. Best in Show overall J & J Greer Raffle winner J Greer snr. Well done to all the card winners. Next week is Young cocks and Young hens through wires, penning from 7 to 8. All welcome.

Broughshane HPS - Show series starts with old hens t/w on Tuesday 31st October. Penning from 7-8All welcome, Marc Neilly PO.

Edgarstown HPS shows - The first show will be on Friday the 3rd of November, Penning from 7pm - 8pm kicking things off will be S & E Buckley & T McClean with specials for best mealy and blue w/f everyone is welcome.