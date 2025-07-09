Top class Suffolks for Ballymena

Left to right: Lesley Liggett, Vice Chairman, Ben Lamb, Chairman, Rodney Carson Browne, Danske Bank Representative, and Orla Butler, Branch Secretary & Campbell Watson.

The Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch will hold their Premier Export Show & Sale on Saturday, 19th July at Ballymena Livestock Mart

There will be a top class show and sale of Pedigree Suffolk Ewe Lambs, Shearling Ewes, Shearling Rams and Ram Lambs with over 223 top class sheep forward from over 60 breeders available to meet the needs of pedigree and commercial flock owners alike.

Commenting on the forthcoming sale NI Branch Chairman Ben Lamb said: “The NI Branch Premier Export Show & Sale on the 19th July gives the commercial farmer and breeders the first opportunity to select from the top pick of NI Suffolk Breeders ram lambs.

Looking at the catalogue, ram lambs included for sale are sired by some of the breeds top rams namely 200,000gns Salopian Solid Gold, 75,000gns Cairnton Chaos, 48,000gns Limestone Marksman, 32,000gns Pyeston Phoenix, 26,000gns Forkins McCoy, 25,000gns Kells T Rex, 20,000gns Annakisha Bright Eye, 19,000gns Birness The Gladiator, 19,000gns Corony Cha Ching, 16,000gns Limestone Rempston, 16,000gns Limestone Springbok, 12,500gns Limestone Double Diamond to name a few of those represented.

The outlook for the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland is the envy of many other branches and clubs throughout Ireland, the UK and Europe. With so many enthusiastic young breeders this is why Northern Ireland Suffolks are at the forefront of the market and NI breeders have led the way in sourcing the best genetics the breed has to offer and ultimately producing top quality lambs with proven characteristics of superior growth, rate early maturity and excellent conformation giving commercial customers a healthy return in tight times.

Seamus McCormick representing lead sponsors Danske Bank said: “The Premier Sale is a showcase event for Suffolk breeders in NI. The Suffolk breed is very important within the sheep industry, both for pedigree and commercial producers, and given this is the first pedigree Suffolk sale in 2025 it should set the scene for the year ahead for all breeders.

“Danske Bank is proud of its longstanding support for the agricultural community in Northern Ireland, and our involvement in this event underscores our dedication not only to the flourishing sheep industry but also to the broader community. We wish all exhibitors the best of luck in the show and good fortune in the sale ring, which is an important factor for the continuation of superb Suffolk breeding and in the success of their businesses going forward.”

Judging by Alastair Barkley of the renowned Blackbrae Flock gets underway at 9am on Saturday, 19th July with the sale commencing at 1pm.

All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK & Europe on the day of the sale. Transport will be available.

Online bidding available through Marteye. To get registered or approved log on to ballymena.martye.ie or contact Ballymena Livestock Mart Office PH: + 44 28 25633470

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.suffolksheep.org or further details can be obtained by contacting Secretary Orla Butler on + 44 7841117252.