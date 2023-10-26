Top line up for Great Bonanza Suffolk female sale
The Great Bonanza Suffolk Sale will be held at Ballymena Mart on Saturday, 4th November, kicking off at 1pm.
Billed as a real opportunity to tap into leading genetics, the sale will feature leading breeders namely Jalex, Cairnview, Craigdoo, Islandmoyle, Oakbridge, Danbraid, Bessiebell, Mullaghbay, Leitrim and Fourscore flocks.
Bidding is welcome ringside and online via marteye, with all stock eligible for export.
Buyers will be able to select from 111 top quality females representing leading bloodlines from each flock.
Catalogues are available from the auctioneers : Ballymena Livestock Mart 02825633470