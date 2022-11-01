Top price at Limousin Autumn sale shared by Carmorn and Claragh herds

Across the bulls, an average of £2,804 was achieved with a clearance rate of 54%. In the female section, an average of £1,956 was achieved which was up slightly on the May Day sale.

Thanks are extended to Thomas O’Brien who stepped in at the last minute to judge the pre-sale show and to Caisley Tags (Countryside Services) for sponsoring the male and female champions.

Senior Male Champion and Reserve Overall Male Champion was Lot 8 Carmorn Shishkin from C & F McAuley, Toomebridge, Co Antrim who topped the trade at 3,400gns. Born March 2021 Shishkin is sired by Aultside Meanmachine and out of the homebred dam Carmorn Mammamia, a daughter of Carmorn Genny who has a great back pedigree. Shishkin carries the myostatin traits F94L and Q204X and caught the eye of George Campbell in the pre-sale show. Shishkin now heads home to Stewartstown, Co Tyrone.

Also achieving 3,400gns in the sales ring was Lot 34 Claragh Supersonic from J D Rainey, Kilrea, Co Derry. This May 2021 born bull is sired by Ampertaine Gigolo who has Ampertaine Commander, Glenrock Ventura and Ronick Gains in his back pedigree. Supersonics’ dam Claragh Lily was Reserve Overall Champion and Junior Interbreed Champion at Balmoral Show in 2016 and is considered to be the herd’s best breeding cow. Supersonic carries the myostatin traits F94L and Q204X and was purchased by Matthew Jordan of the Longhirst Herd, Northumberland who judged the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club’s Pedigree Herd Competition in August this year.

Also forward from C & F McAuley and selling for 3,300gns was Lot 7 Carmorn Samy. This February 2021 born bull is by Whinfellpark Lomu and out of the home bred dam Carmorn Ophelia. Carrying double F94L myostatin Samy was purchased by P & B Kelly, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Intermediate Male Champion Lot 19 Annadale Scairbh bred by Chris Murray, Cullyhanna, Co Down and brought forward by Malachy Dillon, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh sold for 3,000gns. This April 2021 born bull is sired by Mereside Godolphin and is out of the dam Annadale Jade. Scairbh was snapped up by Philip Montgomery, Augher, Co Tyrone.

Lot 44 Killydunn Supreme from Quinn Brothers, Kilrea, Co Derry also sold for 3,000gns. Born May 2021 Supreme is by Cloughead Umpire who has French dominated pedigree and is out of the dam Craigatoke Hayley. With a beef value of LM41 which puts him in the top 10% of the breed he goes home with Mervyn Millar, Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Owenbeg Simba, Lot 6, homebred by Ruairi McCloskey, Dungiven, Co Derry sold for 2,900gns. Born February 2021 Simba is sired by the noted Ampertaine Elgin and out of the dam Owenbeg Orla. Carrying two copies of the F94L profit gene, Simba was purchased by Keith Smyth, Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Selling for 2,700gns was Reserve Junior Male Champion Lot 41 Aghadolgan Superboy bred by Raymond Savage, Drumahoe, Co Londonderry. This May 2021 born bull is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of the homebred dam Aghadolgan Filly who has been a consistent breeder for the herd. Superboy carries two copies of the F94L gene and heads home to Crumlin, Co Antrim having been purchased by William Harkness.

The top trade for females was lot 59 Birchwood Sclubseven homebred by Marty & Ronan McGurk, Cookstown, Co Tyrone selling for 2,150gns. This May 2021 born female is by Ampertaine Majestic and out of the dam Craigatoke JoJo. Heading back to Cookstown she was snapped up by Peter McNally.

Lot 70 Craigatoke Sugarplum from Martin Conway, Plumbridge, Co Tyrone sold for 2,000gns. Born November 2021 and carrying two copies of myostatin F94L, Sugarplum is sired by Gleneagle Pascal and out of the homebred dam Craigatoke Onelove. She was the second purchase of the day for Adrian McCartney, Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Lot 57 Slieve Spicegirl from John & Shane McGeehan, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone sold for 1,800gns to Adrian McCartney, Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Lot 60 Aghadolgan Sanette from Raymond Savage, Drumahoe, Co Londonderry sold for 1,500gns to Richard Moore, Claudy, Co Londonderry

Lot 7 Carmorn Samy.