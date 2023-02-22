Top price of 30,000gns for young Charolais bull Harestone Sandiego at Stirling

Prices reached an incredible maximum of 30,000gns, up 6,000gns from the previous year’s top price. The pre-sale show was judged under the discerning eye of Ian Goldie of the Solwayfirth herd, along with his shadow judge Kelly Stott of the Kellys herd.

Coming in at the top price of 30,000gns was one of the youngest bulls forward for sale: 15-month-old Harestone Sandiego from R & N Barclay’s renowned Harestone herd in Aberdeenshire. Sandiego has quite the pedigree behind him, with his sire Goldies Oasis selling for the top price on 23,000gns at Stirling back in 2019. Sandiego also introduces some sought-after French genetics; his dam Harestone Jean is a daughter of the French AI bull Vaillant. Securing the final bid for this promising young bull was H Goldie of the Goldies herd in Dumfriesshire.

Close behind Sandiego at the next highest price of 28,000gns was the day’s Reserve Senior Champion Balmyle Sandy, bred by W P Bruce Ltd of the Perthshire-based Balmyle herd. Sandy was sired by Maerdy Onedirection, and his dam Balmyle Nellie goes back to the French-born easy-calver Maerdy Gouverneur. Sandy will be journeying over to Northern Ireland, where he will be joining successful bidder W D & J A Connolly’s Brigadoon herd in Co. Down.

Harestone Sandiego 30,000gns

The next highest price was 18,000gns; secured by 18-month-old Harestone Spartacus, another from R & N Barclay’s Harestone herd. Born via embryo transfer, Spartacus is the result of some stellar French breeding. He was sired by the popular AI bull Major, and his biological dam Valeriane is a daughter of another popular French sire in PTI Prince. Spartacus caught the eye of Boden & Davies, who will be introducing him to their Sportsmans herd in Cheshire.

The hammer came down twice for the next highest price of 16,000gns, firstly for the day’s Reserve Overall Champion and Intermediate Champion Inverlochy Supersemen. This impressive 19-month-old was bred by J Irvine & Son of Banffshire, and boasts some top sellers in his pedigree. Supersemen’s sire is the 12,000gns former Carlisle Reserve Supreme Champion, Caylers Napoleon. Meanwhile his dam Inverlochy Maple is by the 11,000gns Blelack Giggsey. Winning the bid for Supersemen was A J B Forrest of Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Also selling for 16,000gns was 18-month-old Ricnick Sargeant from R F McCornick’s Ricnick herd in Dumfriesshire. Sargeant is out of Ricnick Precious, a daughter of the well-known 30,000gns Dingle Hofmeister, and he was sired by Goldstar Gentleman. Sargeant is sure to go on to perform excellently in his new herd with Strathisla Farms under the watchful eye of A Ivory.

A trio of bulls managed to secure the next top price of 15,000gns. The first of these was Overall Champion and Senior Champion: 21-month-old Marwood Smoky. Smoky is from R A & J Blyth’s Marwood herd in Hartlepool, and was sired by the 22,000gns Burradon Goldenballs. Smoky’s dam is Marwood Opium, a daughter of the 16,000gns Balthayock Lineup. This strapping bull made quite the impression on judge Ian Goldie, who went on to secure the final bid and will be taking him back to his Dumfriesshire-based Solwayfirth herd.

Female Champ and Res

Next to sell for 15,000gns was 17-month-old Maerdy Superstud from D E Evans’ Maerdy herd. Superstud’s sire, Goldies Linford, previously took the title of Reserve Overall Champion at Stirling in 2016. On his dam Kilbreck Emily’s side, Superstud goes back to Killadeas Jack. Winning the bid and taking this young lad home is I H Stewart of Wick, Caithness.

The final bull to reach 15,000gns was Solwayfirth Spartacus, a 16-month-old bred by judge I Goldie. This young bull is out of Solwayfirth Ingrid, a daughter of the easy-calving Blackford Samson, and his sire is the 11,500gns Glenericht Majestic. Spartacus will also be heading over to Wick, Caithness, where he will join Superstud in the herd of successful bidder I H Stewart.

Class winner Thrunton Sparticus secured the next top price of 13,000gns. This homebred 21-month-old is from J H C Campbell & Sons’ Thrunton herd in Northumberland, and has trait leaders in growth EBVs on both sides of his pedigree. His sire is Thrunton Nevada, a trait leader in 400 and 600 day weight EBVs, and his dam Thrunton Nadine goes back to the similarly growthy Thrunton Gladiator. Sparticus will be journeying to Dunbeath, Caithness, under the care of joint bidders Dunbeath Farms Ltd. and J & M Macdonald.

A pair of 19-month-old bulls sold for a final price of 12,000gns each – the first of these was Sportsmans Sovereign from Boden & Davies in Cheshire. Sovereign is out of Sportsmans Majesty, a daughter of the 70,000gns Barnsford Ferny, and he was sired by the 25,000gns Elrick Outlaw. Sovereign will be making the trip over to Wigtownshire where he will be introduced to the herd of final bidder A Wallace & Co.

Inter Champ and Res

Also reaching 12,000gns was another from J H C Campbell & Sons: Thrunton Showman. Like Sparticus before him, Showman was also sired by Thrunton Nevada. However his dam Thrunton Oregana is instead by the 28,000gns Maerdy Jerusalem. This charming 19-month-old caught the attention of A J Maclean, who won the bid and will be taking Showman home all the way over to the Isle of Tiree in the Inner Hebrides.

Finally, an incredible six bulls managed to secure a price of 11,000gns. The first of these was Elgin Spectre from R A Milne’s Elgin herd in Morayshire. This 22-month-old was sired by the French-born Harestone Oscar and is out of Elgin Mia, a daughter of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin. Spectre will soon be making the lengthy journey up to Stromness, Orkney, under the care of new owner W S L Muir.

Next to sell for 11,000gns was 22-month-old Glenericht Smithy, bred by W K & P Drysdale of the Glenericht herd in Perthshire. Smithy was sired by Glenericht Mecca, who boasts a tremendous Calving Ease Direct EBV of +33.7, and his dam Glenericht Otti is a daughter of the 12,000gns Caylers Gladiator. The final bid for this impressive lad was secured by A L Davies & Sons, who will be taking him all the way back to their herd in Llangammarch Wells, Powys.

Mornity Sirloin was the next bull to reach 11,000gns. This 20-month-old is from the Mornity herd under Jack Nicoll Farms Ltd., and goes back to the very easy-calving Balmyle Magnate on his dam Mornity Nicole’s side. Sirloin’s sire is the popular 14,000gns Westcarse Houdini. Winning the bid and taking Sirloin home was J S Firth of Rousay, Orkney.

Junior Champ and Res

Next to secure a price of 11,000gns was Gretnahouse Stickler, a 20-month-old bred by L Houston of the Gretnahouse herd in Dumfriesshire. Stickler is a son of the easy-calving Lochend Nighthawk, and is out of Gretnahouse Helen, a daughter of the 11,000gns Balthayock Adonis. When the hammer fell, the successful bidder for this charming lad was H Macdonald of Advie, Morayshire.

Also reaching a final price of 11,000gns was Harestone Sylvester, a 19-month-old polled bull and half-brother to Harestone Spartacus. Like Spartacus, Sylvester was also an embryo-transfer calf from French stock. He was sired by the ever-popular Major, and his dam is Delphine – a daughter of Black Out. Sylvester is sure to settle in well in his new home in Cairness, Fraserburgh, courtesy of winning bidder Cairness Ltd.

Finally, Inverlochy Superb was the last bull to sell for 11,000gns. Superb is a half-brother of the 16,000gns Inverlochy Supersemen, having also been sired by Caylers Napoleon. Superb’s dam is Inverlochy Flutter, who goes back to Lochend Apache. This impressive young 18-month-old caught the attention of final bidder C A Smith, who will be taking him home to Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Show Results:

Class 1 – BULL, born on or between 1 March & 13 April 20211st – W K & P Drysdale – Glenericht Smithy – s. Glenericht Mecca2nd – J H C Campbell & Sons – Thrunton Starsky – s. Glenernan Northstar3rd – R A Milne – Elgin Spectre – s. Harestone Oscar4th – W & N Milne – Glenernan Starburst – s. Elgin Jagger5th – J Jeffrey – Kersknowe Stanley – s. Balmyle Navarone

Class 2 – BULL, born on or between 14 & 25 April 20211st – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Smoky – s. Burradon Goldenballs2nd – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Stan – s. Marwood Odin3rd – J Watson & Co. – Tweeddale Sylvester – s. Goldies Jasper4th – Messrs Curry – Burradon Sovereign – s. Clenagh Lyle5th – D Muirhead – Firhills Shogun – s. Caylers Napoleon

Overall Champ and Res

Class 3 – BULL, born on or between 26 April & 14 May 20211st – J H C Campbell & Sons – Thrunton Sparticus – s. Thrunton Nevada2nd – L Houston – Gretnahouse Superb – s. Westcarse Jimmy3rd – D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Sholto – s. Elrick Paragon4th – Messrs Curry – Burradon Showman – s. Burradon Parko5th – Messrs Curry – Burradon Shogun – s. Clenagh Lyle

Class 4 – BULL, born on or between 15 & 31 May 20211st – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Sandy – s. Maerdy Onedirection2nd – A B Hornall – Falleninch Sancerre – s. Barnsford Ferny3rd – Jack Nicoll Farms Ltd. – Mornity Sirloin – s. Westcarse Houdini4th – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Sam – s. Marwood Oakley5th – D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Shane – s. Maerdy Osgood

Class 5 – BULL, born on or between 1 & 11 June 20211st – J Irvine & Son – Inverlochy Samson – s. Ballindalloch Pilot2nd – S M Corbett & Daughters – Teme Sam – s. Barnsford Ferny3rd – D F W H & N R Walter – Balthayock Simeon – s. Maerdy Osgood4th – H Goldie – Goldies Samson – s. Tweeddale Matador5th – L Houston – Gretnahouse Stickler – s. Lochend Nighthawk

Class 6 – BULL, born on or between 12 June & 6 July 20211st – J Irvine & Son – Inverlochy Supersemen – s. Caylers Napoleon2nd – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Stargazer – s. Marwood Oakley3rd – H Goldie – Goldies Squire – s. Elrick Officer4th – D K Timm – Wensleydale Seethestars – s. Balthayock Nominee5th – R A Milne – Elgin Simba – s. Maerdy Norseman

Class 7 – BULL, born on or between 7 & 18 July 20211st – Boden & Davies Ltd. – Sportsmans Sovereign – s. Elrick Outlaw2nd – A Macgregor Ltd. – Allanfauld Samuel – s. Harestone Oscar3rd – R & N Barclay – Harestone Schumacher – s. Goldies Oasis4th – J H C Campbell & Sons – Thrunton Scotsman – s. Thrunton Pierre5th – Boden & Davies Ltd. – Sportsmans Scout – s. Elrick Outlaw

Class 8 – BULL, born on or between 19 July & 5 August 20211st – J Irvine & Son – Inverlochy Superb – s. Caylers Napoleon2nd – R & N Barclay – Harestone Spartacus – s. Major3rd – R F McCornick – Ricnick Sargeant – s. Goldstar Gentleman4th – D E Evans – Maerdy Sylfaen – s. Maerdy Gouverneur5th – R & N Barclay – Harestone Shaddow – s. Balthayock Minstrel

Class 9 – BULL, born on or between 6 & 22 August 20211st – R & N Barclay – Harestone Silverdollar – s. Goldies Oasis2nd – T & S Gatherer – Barnsford Squire – s. Maerdy Grenadier3rd – D E Evans – Maerdy Sporran – s. Maerdy Neverdiere4th – A J Stott – Tophill Superman – s. Ratoary Ferguson5th – D E Evans – Maerdy Spat – s. Maerdy Offenback

Class 10 – BULL, born on or between 23 August & 2 September 20211st – H Goldie – Goldies Statesman – s. Gretnahouse Primate2nd – W K & P Drysdale – Glenericht Sonny – s. Glenericht Limpet3rd – C Smeaton & Sons – Bombax Seb – s. Westcarse Houdini4th – C J Wight – Carwood Scotsman – s. Maerdy Magestic5th – W K & P Drysdale – Glenericht Sergio – s. Glenericht Limpet

Class 11 – BULL, born on or between 3 & 17 September 20211st – R & N Barclay – Harestone Socatees – s. Harestone Monarch2nd – M J Massie – Elrick Stallone – s. Maerdy Jakstar3rd – M J Massie – Elrick Spielberg – s. Maerdy Gouverneur4th – H Goldie – Goldies Sportsman – s. Gretnahouse Heman5th – C Smeaton & Sons – Bombax Squire – s. Westcarse Houdini

Class 12 – BULL, born on or between 18 September & 14 October 20211st – J & S Middleton – Hollywell Saul – s. Hollywell Oman2nd – R A Milne – Elgin Sergeant – s. Carwood Lochness3rd – D E Evans – Maerdy Secondment – s. Goldies Linford4th – R & N Barclay – Harestone Standfast – s. Meillard5th – J H C Campbell & Sons – Thrunton Starman – s. Maerdy Jerusalem

Class 13 – BULL, born on or after 15 October 20211st – J Watson & Co. – Tweeddale Salvador – s. Harestone Jaquard2nd – R & N Barclay – Harestone Showman – s. PTI Prince3rd – R & N Barclay – Harestone Sandiego – s. Goldies Oasis4th – D E Evans – Maerdy Spartacus – s. Maerdy Neverdiere5th – D K Timm – Wensleydale Sarotoga – s. Balthayock Nominee

Class 14 – HEIFER, born on or after 21 May 20201st – D E Evans – Maerdy Rose – s. Maerdy Figaro-W2nd – A Macgregor Ltd. – Allanfauld Swallow – s. Maerdy Norseman3rd – D E Evans – Maerdy Rind – s. Maerdy Offenback

Senior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-4Champion – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Smoky – s. Burradon GoldenballsReserve – W P Bruce Ltd – Balmyle Sandy – s. Maerdy Onedirection

Intermediate Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 5-8Champion – J Irvine & Son – Inverlochy Supersemen – s. Caylers NapoleonReserve – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Stargazer – s. Marwood Oakley

Junior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 9-13Champion – J Watson & Co. – Tweeddale Salvador – s. Harestone JaquardReserve – R & N Barclay – Harestone Silverdollar – s. Goldies Oasis

Supreme Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-13Champion – R A & J Blyth – Marwood Smoky – s. Burradon GoldenballsReserve – J Irvine & Son – Inverlochy Supersemen – s. Caylers Napoleon

Female Championship – Overall best heifer from Class 14Champion – D E Evans – Maerdy Rose – s. Maerdy Figaro-WReserve – A Macgregor Ltd. – Allanfauld Swallow – s. Maerdy Norseman

Overall Champ and Res

Senior Champ and Res

Marwood Smoky 15,000gns

Balmyle Sandy 28,000gns

Mornity Sirloin 11,000gns

Gretnahouse Stickler 11,000gns

Inverlochy Supersemen 16,000gns

Harestone Sylvester 11,000gn

Sportsmans Sovereign 12,000gn

Thrunton Showman 12,000gns

Ricnick Sergeant 16,000gns

Harestone Spartacus 18,000gns

Maerdy Superstud 15,000gns

Solwayfirth Spartacus 15,000gns

Elgin Spectre 11,000gns

