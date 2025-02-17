Top price of 3800gns achieved at URBA Blackface In Lamb & Dry Ewe Lamb Sale

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:03 BST
There has been another successful female sale for the Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association.

This was their 9th Blackface In Lamb & Dry Ewe Lamb Sale which was held on Monday 10th February in Ballymena Livestock Mart.

46 In Lamb ewes sold out of 54 forward on the night bringing averages up on last year to £1060.

Top price of the night went to father and daughter, Charlie and Christine Phillips, Finglen, Draperstown with a 2 crop ewe, sire: 2.8k Shilnavogie, scanned twins to 8.5k Mitchellslacks making 3800gns.

Following on from this making 3400gns was a gimmer sire: 20k Dalchirla, sire of dam: 22k Dalchirla carrying a single to 55k Auldhouseburn from O & S Brannigan, Glenbeg, Dungannon. Charlie and Christine Phillips also received the third top price on the night 2600gns for 2 crop ewe, sire: 150k Auldhouseburn scanned twins to 9k McCurdy.

Two breeders went on to receive 2200gns for their entries, Darren McCusker, Kilcoo, gimmer, sire: 2.1k McAleer, sire of Dam: 900gns Cairnhill scanned twins to 5k Cairnhill and Patrick McGuigan, Corlacky Blackies, Swatragh, gimmer, sire: 6.5k Midlock, sire of dam: 9k Auldhouseburn scanned single to 12k Loughash.

This was followed by Mark & Russell Smyth’s 3 crop ewe making 2000gns sire: 6k Hillhead, sire of dam: 7.5k Auchnacloich scanned twins to 5.5k Carson.

Other leading prices on the night of 1900gns went to Paul McEvoy, Kilcoo and brothers O and S Brannigan, Glenbeg received 1900gns and 1800gns for their other two ewes.

This was followed by S & J Fegan 1050gns, P McGuigan 1000gns, K O’Mullan 1000gns, 900gns, P McEvoy 1000gns, H McKeegan 850gns, C McHenry 850gns, Douglas Brothers 850gns (x2), A & J Knox 850gns,800gns, M & R Smyth 800gns, C McEldowney 800gns, Grant Brothers 800gns. There were no dry ewe lambs sold this year.

