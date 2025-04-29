Top price of 8,800gns at NI Charolais Spring Show and Sale

Hitting that top spot was Drumacritten Vance, a third prize winner by Noble Prince, from George Nelson, Rosslea. His dam is Drumacritten Molly, a Pirate daughter. He sold at 8800gns to Messrs Williams and James Causey, Cookstown.

Trevor Phair, Enniskillen, had another successful sale with a son of his 2021 purchase, Grinshill Roger. Selling at 8000gns was the reserve overall champion, Brogher Vantastic, a 13-month-old, out of the Plexus daughter, Brogher Olga. He was knocked down to Tommy Whiteside, Greysteel.

From the same home, the overall champion – selected by judge Robert McWilliams – was Brogher Vinny, a 12-month-old Lyonsdemesne Tzar son, which sold for 6800gns to a Ballymoney buyer.

At 6600gns, Harold Stubbs and Alan Burleigh, sold Derryharney Viscount, a Blelack Immaculate son, out of the Thrunton Bonjovi-sired Derryharney Harriet. This second prize winner went to Sean McBride, Ballycastle.

Matching that 6600gns price tag was Rostrevor Charolais’ Rostrevor Unclebuck, a Diplo Gir son, out of Goldies Lucy, which is a Goldies Banker daughter. A third prize winner in the show, this one sold to Joe Canavan, Coalisland.

Reaching 6200gns was Mountain Vincent, a 14-month-old from Liam Johnston, Enniskillen. A second prize winner, he is by Myerscough Phantom and out of the Derrygiff Jester daughter, Mountain Princess. That one went to Tom McMaster, Whitehead.

PJ and S O’Kane, Dunloy, Ballymena, received 6000gns for McCaldrick Venti, a January, 2024-born Doonally New son, out of the Pirate daughter, McCaldrick Lulu.

He picked up a second prize ticket in the show and later sold to James and Stewart McDowell, Moneymore.

SHOW RESULTS:

Judge: Mr Robert McWilliams

Class 2: 1 – Fymore Unbeatable – Mr S McCaughey; 2 – Gorteade Ultra – Mr J McKeagney; 3 – Woodpark Uppercut – Mr W Short

Class 3: 1 – Rostrevor Useful – Rostrevor Charolais; 2 – Ardmachree Urban – A, O & E Quigley; 3 – Rostrevor Unclebuck – Rostrevor Charolais

Class 4: 1 – Drumacritten Victor – Mr George Nelson; 2 – Mccaldrick Venti – PJ & S O’Kane; 3 – Gallion Unbeatable – E Johnston & Sons

Class 5: 1 – Brogher Vinny – Mr Trevor Phair; 2 – Mountain Vincent – Mr L Johnston; 3 – Drumacritten Vance – Mr George Nelson

Class 6: 1 – Brogher Vantastic – Mr Trevor Phair; 2 – Derryharney Viscount – Mr H Strubbs & Mr A Burleigh; 3 – Mountain Valour – Mr L Johnston

Senior Champion: Fymore Unbeatable – Mr S McCaughey

Reserve Senior Champion: Gorteade Ultra – Mr J McKeagney

Intermediate Champion: Rostrevor Useful – Rostrevor Charolais

Reserve Intermediate Champion: Drumacritten Victor – Mr George Nelson

Junior Champion: Brogher Vinny – Mr Trevor Phair

Reserve Junior Champion: Brogher Vantastic – Mr Trevor Phair

Overall Champion: Brogher Vinny – Mr Trevor Phair

Reserve Overall Champion: Brogher Vantastic – Mr Trevor Phair