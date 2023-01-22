Top prices for Herefords at Dungannon

Leading the prices was the 2 year old incalf heifer from Andrew McMordie, Ballygowan with Solitude 1 Duchess V547.

A daughter of Herberry 1 Herbert, her dam was a Panmure 1 Henry daughter who is full sister to the UK sire of the year Solpoll 1 Perfection. Due to calf in March she sold for 3500gns to M & L Armstrong to start a new herd in Ballyclare.Topping the bull section was Solpoll 1 Voodoo, a 20 month old Herberry 1 Herbert son again out of a Panmure 1 Henry daughter, whose full brothers had topped 2 previous Dungannon Sales.

A superior Carcase sire he was bred by John & William McMordie, Ballygowan and sold to Michael O’Brien Poyntzpass for 3400gns.Taking the second top price in the bull section was the 21 month old Benburb 1 Vinny from Alan Shaw, Dungannon. Having stood second to the champion in the class he sold for 2900gns to Derek McCrea, Strabane. Sired by the Panmure 1 Henry and out a first calving Normanton 1 Laertes daughter.Bulls sold to average £2870 and the NIHBA would like to thank Ian Rea for judging the entries, auctioneer Trevor Wylie and the staff Dungannon Market.

Female Champion and top price of the Sale Solitude 1 Duchess from Andrew McMordie, Ballygowan

The NIHBA look forward to their Premier Sale which will be held on 14th February 2023 in Dungannon.

A good entry of quality bulls will be available to suits any system.

Alan Shaw exhibited Benbub 1 Vinny who sold well on the day.