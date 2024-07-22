Buyers unable to attend can register to bid online or contact the mart in advance and bid by telephone. All sheep will be eligible for immediate export to the EU and GB.

There are two stock rams, seven shearling rams plus one hundred and twenty-five ram lambs entered so there is a great selection for both pedigree and commercial buyers on offer. In addition, there are twenty seven ewe lambs catalogued for sale from many of the top flocks.

Charollais rams are noted for being fertile and capable of getting ewes in lamb quickly, particularly if the flock has been running with a teaser ram for a couple of weeks just prior to the breeding season. Rams need to be fit but not over conditioned ahead of the breeding season bearing in mind that semen development take a few months, so taking good care of your ram in the three months ahead of the tupping season is crucial.

Charollais ewes should be fertile with a good sized pelvis plus they are good milkers, making the half bred Charollais an ideal commercial ewe within a closed flock setting according to many farmers.

Three traits for which the Charollais breed is renowned are:

- Easy lambing

- Good growth rates

- Excellent killing out percentages

The NI Charollais Club looks forward to welcoming farmers to their Premier Sale at Dungannon Mart on Monday, 29th July.

Sheila Malcomson the chairperson of the NI Club commented: “We are delighted to have Sarah O’Neil, chair of the Irish Charollais Society, from Enniscorthy in Co Wexford as our judge on the day. Judging will commence around 9.30am and it will be live streamed on the Charollais facebook page."

1 . Charollais sale jul'23.jpg A busy 2023 Charollais sale Photo: freelance Photo Sales