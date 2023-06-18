Top silage makers revealed in Larne Group

We were indebted to Jonathan Coleman from the neighbouring Ballyclare Group for judging our local competition once again.

Winners were – Alternative forage: Sam and Alan Brennan. Bales competition: Marshall and Jonathan Crawford. Beef: Robert, Jennifer and Gary McCullough. Dairy:Thomas Boyd.

Like many farms considering an additional income, local beef and sheep farmer Robin McNinch along with his family, have recently renovated barn lofts on the home farm as self-catering accommodation.

Winners of the bales competition, Marshall and Jonathan Crawford.

The former stone barns were of little practical use on a modern farm and the renovations not only keeps the character of the buildings but gives a new lease of life to older buildings long past their hay-day.

Situated on the outskirts of Larne and five minutes from Ballygally beach, the four apartments can sleep anywhere from two - seven people, catering for all needs. If you are considering a staycation for a few nights, you can make enquiries to [email protected]

Finally, we look forward to planning group meetings and events for the months ahead and will be teaming up with our Co. Antrim neighbours to ensure that a diverse range of events are available for all members and to capitalise on numbers attending. Events will be communicated via the text message service or via email.

The first trip is in conjunction with the South Antrim group, visiting two farms in Co. Fermanagh on Thursday 29 June – for more information contact the Crumlin office on 028 9442 2185.

Ballymullock Farm Lofts

Beef winners Robert, Jennifer and Gary McCullough

Alternative forage winners Sam and Alan Brennan.