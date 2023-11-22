News you can trust since 1963
Register
The Supreme Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the recipient of the coveted Allam’s Cup at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to JCB Commercials from Co.Down with their Limousin heifer ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. Pictured (L-R) is Charles Beverland, Handler, Mark Reid, Gareth Corrie, Judge Jean Mackay, Richard Primrose Bank Of Ireland Johnthan Neill and RUAS Rhonda Geary. Pic: William McElroyThe Supreme Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the recipient of the coveted Allam’s Cup at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to JCB Commercials from Co.Down with their Limousin heifer ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. Pictured (L-R) is Charles Beverland, Handler, Mark Reid, Gareth Corrie, Judge Jean Mackay, Richard Primrose Bank Of Ireland Johnthan Neill and RUAS Rhonda Geary. Pic: William McElroy
The Supreme Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland and the recipient of the coveted Allam’s Cup at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to JCB Commercials from Co.Down with their Limousin heifer ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. Pictured (L-R) is Charles Beverland, Handler, Mark Reid, Gareth Corrie, Judge Jean Mackay, Richard Primrose Bank Of Ireland Johnthan Neill and RUAS Rhonda Geary. Pic: William McElroy

Top winners at RUAS Beef & Lamb Championships

This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships took place on Tuesday 31st November.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT

The prestigious show and sale included a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

Some of the top winners can be viewed here.

The Reserve Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Rodgers Livestock from Dromara, Co.Down with their British Blonde heifer Biscoff. Pictured (L-R) is Lucy Rodgers, Judge Jean Mackay and Richard Primrose from Bank Of Ireland. Pic: Wm McElroy

1. 2. Reserve Supreme Champion.JPG

The Reserve Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Rodgers Livestock from Dromara, Co.Down with their British Blonde heifer Biscoff. Pictured (L-R) is Lucy Rodgers, Judge Jean Mackay and Richard Primrose from Bank Of Ireland. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: WM McElroy

Photo Sales
The Ulster Housewife’s Champion sponsored by HVS Animal Health at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Richard Law from Ballinamallard with Limousin heifer Poppy. On the night they were presented the Housewife Choice Cup. Pictured (L-R) is Ryan Law, Richard Law and HVS Animal Health representative Grace Elwood. Pic: Wm McElroy

2. 3. Ulster Housewife Champion2.jpg

The Ulster Housewife’s Champion sponsored by HVS Animal Health at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Richard Law from Ballinamallard with Limousin heifer Poppy. On the night they were presented the Housewife Choice Cup. Pictured (L-R) is Ryan Law, Richard Law and HVS Animal Health representative Grace Elwood. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy

Photo Sales
The Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships sponsored by HVS Animal Health was awarded to Allen Shortt from Strabane with limousin heifer Lucky Escape. Pic: Wm McElroy

3. 4. Reserve Ulster Housewife.JPG

The Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships sponsored by HVS Animal Health was awarded to Allen Shortt from Strabane with limousin heifer Lucky Escape. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy

Photo Sales
The title of Champion Calf at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, sponsored by The Auld Forge, was awarded to Alistair Crawford from Newtownstewart with Limousin heifer. Pictured (L-R) is Alistair Crawford, Graham Cooke from The Auld Forge and RUAS President Christine Adams presenting The Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup provided by the Royal Smithfield Club. Pic: Wm McElroy

4. 5. Champion Calf.JPG

The title of Champion Calf at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, sponsored by The Auld Forge, was awarded to Alistair Crawford from Newtownstewart with Limousin heifer. Pictured (L-R) is Alistair Crawford, Graham Cooke from The Auld Forge and RUAS President Christine Adams presenting The Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup provided by the Royal Smithfield Club. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page