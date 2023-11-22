This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships took place on Tuesday 31st November.

4 . 5. Champion Calf.JPG

The title of Champion Calf at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, sponsored by The Auld Forge, was awarded to Alistair Crawford from Newtownstewart with Limousin heifer. Pictured (L-R) is Alistair Crawford, Graham Cooke from The Auld Forge and RUAS President Christine Adams presenting The Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup provided by the Royal Smithfield Club. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy