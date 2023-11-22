This year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships took place on Tuesday 31st November.
The prestigious show and sale included a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.
Some of the top winners can be viewed here.
1. 2. Reserve Supreme Champion.JPG
The Reserve Champion sponsored by Bank of Ireland at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Rodgers Livestock from Dromara, Co.Down with their British Blonde heifer Biscoff. Pictured (L-R) is Lucy Rodgers, Judge Jean Mackay and Richard Primrose from Bank Of Ireland. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: WM McElroy
2. 3. Ulster Housewife Champion2.jpg
The Ulster Housewife’s Champion sponsored by HVS Animal Health at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships was awarded to Richard Law from Ballinamallard with Limousin heifer Poppy. On the night they were presented the Housewife Choice Cup. Pictured (L-R) is Ryan Law, Richard Law and HVS Animal Health representative Grace Elwood. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy
3. 4. Reserve Ulster Housewife.JPG
The Reserve Ulster Housewife’s Champion at the 2023 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships sponsored by HVS Animal Health was awarded to Allen Shortt from Strabane with limousin heifer Lucky Escape. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy
4. 5. Champion Calf.JPG
The title of Champion Calf at the sixth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, sponsored by The Auld Forge, was awarded to Alistair Crawford from Newtownstewart with Limousin heifer. Pictured (L-R) is Alistair Crawford, Graham Cooke from The Auld Forge and RUAS President Christine Adams presenting The Duke of Bedford Champion Calf Cup provided by the Royal Smithfield Club. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy