Toys for Daisy Lodge
Fane Valley Group 'Daffodil & Daisy Cancer Charity Fund' ambassadors Oonagh Chesney and Niall McCool recently visited with Raph O'Connor, Residential Services Manager at the Cancer Fund for Children Daisy Lodge centre, up in the beautiful Mourne Mountains, Bryansford Co Down, to hand deliver the many gifts and toys for the residents of Daisy Lodge over the festive period as part of their ongoing charity partnership.
Niall McCool, Fane Valley Group - Communications & Marketing Manager said: “We felt very privileged to be able to hand deliver over 130 toys and gifts specific to the wonderful residents who will be attending Daisy Lodge this Christmas and New Year. “We would like to thank all our Group staff for their generosity, they went over and above as always, and to the team at Daisy Lodge.
"They are truly unbelievable and provide such a unique and powerful service to all those children and families battling and bereaved by cancer.”
