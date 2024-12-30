Tractor and slurry tanker stolen in Co Down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Banbridge are appealing for information after a tractor and attached slurry tanker were stolen at some point overnight between Friday 27th and Saturday 28th December.

Local policing Inspector Mackin said: "The New Holland T7235 tractor and 4100 GA tanker were parked at a yard at an address on Lenaderg Road when they were taken. The owner still has the keys in his possession.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the area, or been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 28/12/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/