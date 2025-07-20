Tractor and Truck Service Drive-In and Barbecue at Dunseverick Baptist Church

Dunseverick Baptist Church is delighted to invite everyone to a special Tractor and Truck Service Drive-In and Barbecue on Saturday, 26th July at 7.30pm.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Antrim Coast Road—between Bushmills and Ballintoy and just a stone’s throw from the world-famous Giant’s Causeway—this unique evening promises community, inspiration, and hospitality for all.

This event warmly welcomes everyone—whether you are part of the Baptist community, another denomination, or have never attended church before. Come along as you are and enjoy a summer evening of faith, testimony, music, and fellowship.

Organised by Pastor Billy Jones, the service will feature a message from guest speaker George Barkley, along with heartfelt testimonies from Alan and Shirley Hall. Uplifting gospel music will be provided by The Stewart Family.

Following the service, all are invited to stay for a barbecue, offering a chance to relax, chat, and enjoy the community spirit in a beautiful coastal setting.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward the Good News For Everyone Project, supporting the spread of the Gospel in local communities and beyond.

Event Details:

Dunseverick Baptist Church, Antrim Coast Road, near the Giant’s Causeway, Saturday 26th July, Service begins at 7.30pm

Speaker: George Barkley. Testimonies: Alan & Shirley Hall. Singers: The Stewart Family

Barbecue to follow the service

Proceeds in aid of Good News For Everyone Project

Come by tractor, truck, car, or on foot—you’ll be made very welcome at this joyful evening of worship and community.

For more information, contact: Pastor Billy Jones, Dunseverick Baptist Church