James, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 20, loved attending farm shows all over Ireland. He was also interested in model farms, all things agricultural and above all had a real passion for tractor runs; this is what inspired his family to arrange such a special event to honour his memory.

The day was a huge success and as well as the amazing spectacle of hundreds of tractors taking to the roads, there was live music and entertainment for all the family, including facepainting, auctions, raffles, hot food stalls and much more, all provided by generous supporters.

Lorna Malone, James’s sister, said: “I want to give huge and heartfelt thanks to absolutely everyone who helped to make this event so special and successful - my family has been overwhelmed by all the support we received. We are so grateful to the people who arranged the many fun events including the lovely music, fantastic food and also to all the businesses, and everyone else, who donated to the fabulous raffle. We are also indebted to the organisers of the tractor pulling event and the Dyno which were new attractions this year and proved to be very successful. And of course, we want to offer sincere thanks to all those who took part in the tractor run itself, which was such an incredible spectacle and finally, to the many people who attended on the event and helped raise such an amazing sum of money for NSPPC Northern Ireland. It was exactly the kind of day James would have loved and it was such a fitting way to remember him.”

Speaking of the event, Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are beyond grateful to James’s family for the incredible donation of £22,198 which was raised at this unique event. This money will be used to support our vital work in Northern Ireland, helping to protect children and keeping them safe - this includes our Childline service, which is available 24 hours a day, every day, for young people who need support and feel they have nowhere else to turn. Truly, it was a wonderful way to mark James’s birthday and many, many local children will benefit from the generosity of James’s family. This amount means that we could answer 5,608 calls to children and young people who need our help – Thank you so much to everyone who supported this event.”

A large number of tractors turned out on the day

Tractors and trucks at the event

from left to right: James's sister Karen Malone with father Emmet Malone, sister Aisling Malone, mother Geraldine Malone and sister Lorna McCartan presenting the cheque to Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI.