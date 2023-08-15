Connor’s Tractor Road Run which took place on June 30th raised an astonishing £27,440.50

Connor and his family were overwhelmed with the turn out on the night and everyone’s generosity.

A huge thank you to Colin McKee and his team for feeding so many people so efficiently and to Eleanor and Sam Brown, from the Old Manor Mill for sponsoring the event.

There was great interest in the auction with thanks to Colin, Davy Kerr and Stephen Dunne for making this happen, and to those who donated lots including Thompson Mills, Northstone Quarries, Lisburn Fuels, Len McCoy, Graeme Warden, David Duggan, Willie John Anderson, David Greer, Penn Fencing, James McCullough, David Irvine, Matthew Graham, Gary Reid, Isaac McKee, Richard McFarlane, Harold Peden, Trevor Woods and of course to all those buyers for supporting the auction so enthusiastically.

Front (left to right): Rory and Connor Woods accepting a cheque from Henry Crossle the money was raised at a Tractor run and auction held on 30th June. Back (left to right) Claire Woods, David Speers, Norma Kinnaird, Colin McKee, Jack Galway, Eleanor Brown, Trevor Woods.

Connor would like to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who cleaned, polished and serviced all the wonderful machines and in many cases drove long distances to take part in the run, it was such a spectacle.

Connor is also deeply indebted to the committee lead by Henry Crossle and including Norma Kinnaird, Andrew Dunne, Colin and Isaac McKee, Jack Galway, David Speers and Richard McFarlane for the time and effort they put into organising the event and the community for their support.