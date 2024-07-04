Trade for Fat Ewes on the up at Armoy
LEADING PRICES
LAMBS: David Anderson, Bushmills, 30kgs £170. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £154. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 28kgs £139. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £131.50. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 23kgs £131.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £130, 50. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £129.50. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 21kgs £129. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 22kgs £129. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 20.5kgs £124. Ray Austin, Armoy, 23kgs £122. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 22kgs £122. Trevor Taggart, Drummonds, 20kgs £120. JS & JK Lyons, Coleraine, 22kgs £118. D Kerr, Bushmills, 21kgs £115. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs £115.
FAT EWES: B & J Blaney, Cushendall, Blues, £189. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Tex, £186. D Anderson, Bushmills, Suff, £174. E & H McKeegan, Cushendall, Blue, £170. T & N McCracken, Mosside, Suff, £168. M Elliott, Loughguile, Suff, £168. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Tex, £164. Sam Creith, Mosside, Suff, £156. J McHenry, Mosside, c/b’s £154. S McShane, Ballintoy, c/b’s £154. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, c/b’s £152. G Christie, Claudy, Tex, £150.
No sale this Wednesday, 10th July. Next sale Wednesday 17th July at 7pm.