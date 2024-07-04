Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good show of 624 head on Wednesday night at Armoy saw Fat Lamb trade easier as the week went on. Fat Ewe trade was up on the week.

LEADING PRICES

LAMBS: David Anderson, Bushmills, 30kgs £170. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £154. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 28kgs £139. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £131.50. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 23kgs £131.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £130, 50. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £129.50. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 21kgs £129. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 22kgs £129. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 20.5kgs £124. Ray Austin, Armoy, 23kgs £122. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 22kgs £122. Trevor Taggart, Drummonds, 20kgs £120. JS & JK Lyons, Coleraine, 22kgs £118. D Kerr, Bushmills, 21kgs £115. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs £115.

FAT EWES: B & J Blaney, Cushendall, Blues, £189. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Tex, £186. D Anderson, Bushmills, Suff, £174. E & H McKeegan, Cushendall, Blue, £170. T & N McCracken, Mosside, Suff, £168. M Elliott, Loughguile, Suff, £168. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Tex, £164. Sam Creith, Mosside, Suff, £156. J McHenry, Mosside, c/b’s £154. S McShane, Ballintoy, c/b’s £154. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, c/b’s £152. G Christie, Claudy, Tex, £150.

