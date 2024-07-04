Trade for Fat Ewes on the up at Armoy

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:58 BST
A good show of 624 head on Wednesday night at Armoy saw Fat Lamb trade easier as the week went on. Fat Ewe trade was up on the week.

LEADING PRICES

LAMBS: David Anderson, Bushmills, 30kgs £170. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £154. Alistair Coyles, Dervock, 28kgs £139. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £131.50. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 23kgs £131.50. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 23kgs £130, 50. A & D McAfee, Ballycastle, 23kgs £129.50. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 21kgs £129. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 22kgs £129. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 20.5kgs £124. Ray Austin, Armoy, 23kgs £122. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 22kgs £122. Trevor Taggart, Drummonds, 20kgs £120. JS & JK Lyons, Coleraine, 22kgs £118. D Kerr, Bushmills, 21kgs £115. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs £115.

FAT EWES: B & J Blaney, Cushendall, Blues, £189. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Tex, £186. D Anderson, Bushmills, Suff, £174. E & H McKeegan, Cushendall, Blue, £170. T & N McCracken, Mosside, Suff, £168. M Elliott, Loughguile, Suff, £168. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Tex, £164. Sam Creith, Mosside, Suff, £156. J McHenry, Mosside, c/b’s £154. S McShane, Ballintoy, c/b’s £154. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, c/b’s £152. G Christie, Claudy, Tex, £150.

No sale this Wednesday, 10th July. Next sale Wednesday 17th July at 7pm.

