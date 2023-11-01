Prize winning in-calf Salers heifer Lower Bolie Roxy topped the Salers market at Swatragh at 4,600gns whilst the Salers bull trade matched the Simmental bull trade with Ballykeel Shotgun selling for 4,500gns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Area 4 Salers Cattle Club moved location to Swatragh for their Autumn Show and Sale and the man in charge of the judging proceedings was Mr. Geoff Wilson. Geoff farms under the Brookfields prefix close to his business wilsonsyard.com on the main A1 carriageway at Dromore Co. Down.

He has a full-time job but enjoys farming part-time and admitted, “the Salers’ really suit me because they are so easy calved and such great mother”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall champion and female champion was Lower Bolie Roxy from Brian and Pearse O’Kane from Greysteel, Co. Derry. She had been shown successfully throughout 2023 winning championships and reserve championships at numerous shows as well as the best turned out at Balmoral Show, May 2023. This January-2021 Manor Lane Krypton daughter out of homebred dame Lower Bolie Nancy was sold in-calf to Spiddal Pat to new breeders and Society members William and Ruth McClenaghan for their Slievenaman herd based at Byronsford, Newcastle.

Ballykeel Shotgun, Reserve Champion, 4500gns. Pic: William McElroy

The male and reserve overall champion Ballykeel Shotgun was also no stranger to the showring. He had taken 1st prize in the Four Breed Calf Show in Dungannon in November-2022 and was reserve junior male champion at Balmoral Show, May 2023. The first sone out of the imported stock bull

Mathieu out of Indiana a senior animal of the year winner he was sold to the prestigious Seawell herd of pedigree Salers owned by P.M. & S.M. Donger based at Foxley, Towcester, GB.

SHOW RESULTS

Bull Class: 1st Ballykeel Shotgun – Mr S Connell, Ballykeel Salers; 2nd Mileview Shetland – C & A Kennedy, Mileview Salers

Lower Bolie Roxy, Champion, 4600gn. Pic: Freelance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifer Class: 1st Lower Bolie Roxy – B & P O’Kane, Lower Bolie Salers

Salers Club Autumn Female & Overall Champion: Lower Bolie Roxy

Salers Club Autumn Male & Reserve Overall Champion: Ballykeel Shotgun

SALE RESULTS

Lower Bolie Roxy – 4,600gns, W & R McClenaghan, Slievenaman Salers

Ballykeel Shotgun – 4,500gns to P.M. & S.M. Donger, Seawell Salers

Two sold to a top of 4,600gns with a clearance of 67% and an average of £4777.50 (+£1995 on Oct