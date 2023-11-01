Trade for Salers goes off with a bang at Swatragh
Area 4 Salers Cattle Club moved location to Swatragh for their Autumn Show and Sale and the man in charge of the judging proceedings was Mr. Geoff Wilson. Geoff farms under the Brookfields prefix close to his business wilsonsyard.com on the main A1 carriageway at Dromore Co. Down.
He has a full-time job but enjoys farming part-time and admitted, “the Salers’ really suit me because they are so easy calved and such great mother”.
The overall champion and female champion was Lower Bolie Roxy from Brian and Pearse O’Kane from Greysteel, Co. Derry. She had been shown successfully throughout 2023 winning championships and reserve championships at numerous shows as well as the best turned out at Balmoral Show, May 2023. This January-2021 Manor Lane Krypton daughter out of homebred dame Lower Bolie Nancy was sold in-calf to Spiddal Pat to new breeders and Society members William and Ruth McClenaghan for their Slievenaman herd based at Byronsford, Newcastle.
The male and reserve overall champion Ballykeel Shotgun was also no stranger to the showring. He had taken 1st prize in the Four Breed Calf Show in Dungannon in November-2022 and was reserve junior male champion at Balmoral Show, May 2023. The first sone out of the imported stock bull
Mathieu out of Indiana a senior animal of the year winner he was sold to the prestigious Seawell herd of pedigree Salers owned by P.M. & S.M. Donger based at Foxley, Towcester, GB.
SHOW RESULTS
Bull Class: 1st Ballykeel Shotgun – Mr S Connell, Ballykeel Salers; 2nd Mileview Shetland – C & A Kennedy, Mileview Salers
Heifer Class: 1st Lower Bolie Roxy – B & P O’Kane, Lower Bolie Salers
Salers Club Autumn Female & Overall Champion: Lower Bolie Roxy
Salers Club Autumn Male & Reserve Overall Champion: Ballykeel Shotgun
SALE RESULTS
Lower Bolie Roxy – 4,600gns, W & R McClenaghan, Slievenaman Salers
Ballykeel Shotgun – 4,500gns to P.M. & S.M. Donger, Seawell Salers
Two sold to a top of 4,600gns with a clearance of 67% and an average of £4777.50 (+£1995 on Oct
2022)