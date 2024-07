Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trade was very sharp for all types of cattle on Monday night at Armoy with a good turnout of 204 cattle.

Steers sold to a top of £1,850 for a 7620kgs Steer from Mr Donald Gillan, Pharis. Heifers sold to £1,700 for a 550kgs Char from Mr Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Fat cows sold to £1,340 for 670kgs Hereford from Ms Bridget McDonnell, Cushendall.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Donald Gillan, Pharis, Char, 720kgs £1,850, 610kgs £1,610, 650kgs £1,610, 570kgs £1,460. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, DAQ, 540kgs £1,490, 590kgs £1,290, 550kgs £1,540. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, A/A, 560kgs £1,550, 520kgs £1,410, 610kgs £1,650, 610kgs £1,630, 500kgs £1,310, 450kgs £1,120, 470kgs £1,170, 500kgs £1,240, 500kgs £1,300. Wm McCurdy, Finvoy, Lim, 503kgs £1,390, 480kgs £1,260. Chas Kane, Ballycastle, Fres, 550kgs £1,270, 580kgs £1,360, 580kgs £1,280. David Allen, Randalstown, FKV, 460kgs £1,280, 470kgs £1,280, 480kgs £1,250, 455kgs £1,170, 425kgs £1,080, 410kgs £1,050, 460kgs £1,330, 420kgs £1,080, 430kgs £1,080, 400kgs £1,000, 450kgs £1,100, 420kgs £1,090, 410kgs £1,080, 540kgs £1,370, 500kgs £1,350, 405kgs £1,150, 400gks £1,040, 420kgs £1,240. Liam Kirk, Coleraine, Hol, 550kgs £1,230, 530kgs £1,230, 510kgs £1,080. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, HER, 530kgs £1,260, 500kgs £1,170. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, HER, 500kgs £1,200, 560kgs £1,250, 490kgs £1,250. S Alexander, Glenarm, A/A, 590kgs £1,400, 430kgs £1,030, 440kgs £1,050, 470kgs £1,110. Joe McQuilken, Rathlin, Lim, 300kgs £960. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Lim, 340kgs £1,080. S Huey, Armoy, Char, 250kgs £850. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Lim, 560kgs £1,290. Gerard McAuley, Armoy, Her, 330kgs £960, 340kgs £960.

HEIFERS

Colm McFall, Ballycastle, Char, 550kgs £1,700, 610kgs £1,650, 550kgs £1,670, 520kgs £1,530, 500kgs £1,490, 590kgs £1,570, 530kgs £1,520, 550kgs £1,480, 510kgs £1,450, 460kgs £1,240, 530kgs £1,460. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Lim, 530kgs £1,230. C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, A/A, 510kgs £1,260, 520kgs £1,310, 500kgs £1,320. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, SH, 440kgs £1,140, 500kgs £1,200, 440kgs £1,100, 410kgs £1,050. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, A/A, 400kgs £1,010, 470kgs £1,070.

FAT COWS

Bridget McDonnell, Cushendall, HER, 670kgs £1,340. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, Fes, 465kgs £950. Sean McKinley, Bushmills, Lim, 470kgs £900. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Lim, 670kgs £1,160

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm