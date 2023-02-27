A strong demand saw 87% of the entries find buyers, with the sale’s export eligibility allowing several to head across the water to Northern Ireland purchasers.

The sale topper at 10,000gns, came from Eoin Blackwood’s Muirkirk-based Dalblair flock. A one-crop ewe, sired by a home-bred ram named The Bodyguard, and out of a ewe by £52,000 Crossflatt, this one sold carrying twins to the £85,000 Dalblair ram which was sold last October with a share retained. Forking out the 10,000gns for this one were Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

From the same pen, another one-crop ewe by The Bodyguard and due twins to £85,000 Dalblair, sold at 6500gns to Brian and Christopher Curran’s Glackmore flock in Culmore, Co Derry.

Loughash - 8800gns

Strabane-based John and Patrick Harkin received a top of 8800gns for a two-crop ewe from their Loughash flock. Sired by £30,000 Loughash, this one is out of a ewe by £24,000 Elmscleugh and sold due twins to £20,000 Auldhouseburn, to joint buyers David Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr, Girvan and Veronica Fullerton, Draperstown.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn gimmers, from Muirkirk, were amongst the top sellers, with a daughter of £30,000 McCurdy, carrying a single to £160,000 Dyke, making 4500gns to J McCurdy, Broughshane, Ballymena. At 4000gns, another by the same sire and carrying twins to £38,000 Merkland, sold to Charlie and Cathal Harkin, The Rock, Strabane.

The Rock flock also had a successful sale, with their gimmer, by a ram named Top Secret, selling at 4200gns to E Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan, Newtonmore, while another gimmer, by £21,000 Dalchirla, sold at 2500gns to Oliver and Sean Brannigan, Glenbeg, Dungannon.

Best for Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld consignment, from Kilsyth, was a 3800gns bid for a gimmer by son of £3500 Dalchirla, due with a single lamb to £65,000 Crossflatt. She sold to D McMullan, Maghera, Co Derry.

Dalblair - 6500gns

Other gimmers from Allanfauld, by £30,000 McCurdy, made 2500gns to I McLarty, Little Port, St Fillans, Crieff, and 2000gns to Finlay Robertson, The Beeches, West Calder.

Reserve champion at the pre-sale show, judged by Nunnerie shepherd Craig Thornborrow, was a gimmer from Ewen Macmillan, Lurg, Fintry. Sired by £10,000 Loughash and due with twins having been served by £13,000 Greenside, that one sold at 3000gns to D Roberts, Heol Las, Penderyn.

Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Perthshire, sold to a top of 2200gns for a gimmer by £20k Orchilmore, to K McAleer, Pomeroy, Dungannon. Meanwhile, Mr Cockburn’s pre-sale champion , a gimmer by £26,000 Dalchirla, scanned with twins to £24,000 Dyke, made 2000gns to E Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan.

The Aberuchill consignment, brought out by Craig Paterson at Comrie, sold to 2100gns, for a one-crop ewe by £22,000 Auldhouseburn, carrying twins. She went to Neil and Stuart Barclay’s Harestone flock at Insch.

Dalblair - 10k

The Aberuchill team donated the proceeds of their pen number three, a gimmer by £14,000 Crossflatt, to Cancer Research UK, in memory of two employees of the estate, who sadly lost their battle with cancer. That one made 1000gns to Allan MacGillivray, Archaracle, Argyll.