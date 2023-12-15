Awards were handed out to the best trade stands at this year’s RUAS Winter Fair.
Pictures: McAuley Multimedia
1. Third Best Kept Dairy Stall - Rathard Pedigree Holstein Friesians.jpg
The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was presented to Rathard Pedigree Holstein Friesians. Pictured (L to R): Trade stand judge Andrew Short, Georgina Hynes, Ann McCrory, Danske Bank and Peter Hynes. Photo: Brian Thompson
2. Most Festive Stand - AG Agri.jpg
The Most Festive Stand at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AG Agri. Pictured on the day were Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank, trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams, Adrian Gamble and Joanne Gamble (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson
3. Best Small Trade Stand - Easyfix.jpg
The Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Easyfix. Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank, Ender Corrigan, Sean O’Brien and RUAS President Christine Adams (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson
4. Best Large Trade Stand - Cookstown Dairy Services - Dairy Master.jpg
The Best Large Trade Stand at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was awarded to Cookstown Dairy Services – Dairy Master. Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams with John Reid and all the team at Cookstown Dairy Services alongside Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson