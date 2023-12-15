News you can trust since 1963
The second placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to G&amp;D Simpson.    Pictured (L to R): Trade stand judge Andrew Short, Rebecca Simpson, RUAS President Christine Adams, David Simpson, Robyn Coulter, Ander McPhillimy and Hugo Doherty, Danske Bank.

Trade stand awards at the Winter Fair

Awards were handed out to the best trade stands at this year’s RUAS Winter Fair.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Dec 2023, 06:58 GMT

Results were as follows:

Pictures: McAuley Multimedia

The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was presented to Rathard Pedigree Holstein Friesians. Pictured (L to R): Trade stand judge Andrew Short, Georgina Hynes, Ann McCrory, Danske Bank and Peter Hynes.

The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was presented to Rathard Pedigree Holstein Friesians. Pictured (L to R): Trade stand judge Andrew Short, Georgina Hynes, Ann McCrory, Danske Bank and Peter Hynes. Photo: Brian Thompson

The Most Festive Stand at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AG Agri. Pictured on the day were Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank, trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams, Adrian Gamble and Joanne Gamble (L to R).

The Most Festive Stand at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AG Agri. Pictured on the day were Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank, trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams, Adrian Gamble and Joanne Gamble (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson

The Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Easyfix.   Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank, Ender Corrigan, Sean O’Brien and RUAS President Christine Adams (L to R).

The Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Easyfix.   Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank, Ender Corrigan, Sean O’Brien and RUAS President Christine Adams (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson

The Best Large Trade Stand at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was awarded to Cookstown Dairy Services – Dairy Master.   Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams with John Reid and all the team at Cookstown Dairy Services alongside Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank (L to R).

The Best Large Trade Stand at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was awarded to Cookstown Dairy Services – Dairy Master.   Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams with John Reid and all the team at Cookstown Dairy Services alongside Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson

