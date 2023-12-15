4 . Best Large Trade Stand - Cookstown Dairy Services - Dairy Master.jpg

The Best Large Trade Stand at the 37 th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was awarded to Cookstown Dairy Services – Dairy Master. Pictured at the awards presentation were trade stand judge Andrew Short, RUAS President Christine Adams with John Reid and all the team at Cookstown Dairy Services alongside Ann Armstrong, Danske Bank (L to R). Photo: Brian Thompson