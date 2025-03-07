Traffic and travel: Co Tyrone road closed due to two vehicle collision

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:38 BST

Road users are advised that the Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

