Traffic and travel: Delays expected as funeral of Late Late Show host's mother takes place

Police are warning of traffic delays in Dundrum this morning as the funeral of the Mary Kielty, mother of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty takes place in the fillage

Mrs Kielty, who lived at Main Street, passed away peacefully at her home on 8th March.

She was the dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of John, Patrick and Cahal. Mother-in-law of Moya, Catherine and Nichola, devoted grandmother of Catherine, Sarah, Ciara, Milo, James, Shauna and Fionn, sister of John (O'Hare) and the late Susan, Bridget and Margaret. Her remains will leave her late residence on Monday 10th March, 2025 at 12.45pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dundrum. Burial to follow in the cemetery of the Immaculate Conception, Aughlisnafin. Police are advising road users to expect delays in the area from around 10.20am this morning, particularly in the Main Street and Belfast Road areas of the village. Motorist are advised to seek an alternative route, where possible, via Castlewellan.

If you are travelling from the direction of Clough, you can take the Castlewellan Road into Castlewellan, and then travel towards Newcastle.

If you are travelling from the direction of Newcastle, you can take the Castlewellan Road towards Castlewellan, and then travel towards Clough/Downpatrick.