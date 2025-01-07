Traffic and travel: Number of vehicles stuck on Co Down road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are being urged to avoid the Moyard Road, Kilkeel, between Fofanny Reservoir and Hilltown.
A number of vehicles are currently unable to move due to inclement weather conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.