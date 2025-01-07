Traffic and travel: Number of vehicles stuck on Co Down road

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:56 GMT
Motorists are being urged to avoid the Moyard Road, Kilkeel, between Fofanny Reservoir and Hilltown.

A number of vehicles are currently unable to move due to inclement weather conditions.

