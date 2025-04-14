Traffic and travel: Police examine suspicious object in Co Down
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Lenaderg Road area of Banbridge this morning, Monday 14th April.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.