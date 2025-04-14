Traffic and travel: Police examine suspicious object in Co Down

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Apr 2025, 08:51 BST
Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located at the Lenaderg Road area of Banbridge this morning, Monday 14th April.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

