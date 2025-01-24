Traffic and travel: Police warn of disruption due to UFU tractor protests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are warning the public of potential traffic disruption due to UFU tractor protests in Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh tomorrow (Saturday).

Similar events are also planned for counties Down, Armagh, Londonderry and Antrim.

Police are advising road users and members of the public of a tractor run scheduled to take place in Omagh this Saturday, 25th January.

The event will involve a convoy of tractors leaving Omagh Mart on the Gillygooley Road at 2pm. The vehicles will move along the Gillygooley Road, Great Northern Road, Doogary Road, Bankmore Road and unto the Donaghanie Road close to the Omagh Hospital complex, and then along Hospital Road to the Swinging Bars Roundabout, Crevenagh Road and back unto the Great Northern Road towards Omagh Mart.

It is anticipated that the event will be finished by 4pm.

Meanwhile in Co Fermanagh, the event will involve a convoy of tractors leaving Enniskillen Mart on the Old Tempo Road at 2pm.

The vehicles will move along the Old Tempo Road, Tempo Road, Dublin Road and onto Wellington Road, New Bridge and right unto Old Bridge, Queen Street, Cornagrade Road, Irvinestown Road, Forthill Street, Dublin Road and back along the Tempo Road towards Enniskillen Mart. It is anticipated that the event will be finished by 4pm.

Motorists are advised to plan for possible delays, and drive with extra care if they are in an area where the convoy is passing through.

Police will be on duty, and deal with any traffic-related issues that arise.