Traffic and travel: Police warn of traffic disruption due to slow-moving abnormal load

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:37 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
Motorists are advised to expect delays this evening, Tuesday, 12th August, due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from the M1 to Dundonald.

Disruption and delays are expected from 7pm.

The load will travel along the following route - M1 eastbound, Westlink, M3, Sydenham by-pass, Holywood Road, Parkway, Hawthornden Way, A20 Upper Newtownards Road, Comber Road, East Link Road and Old Dundonald Road.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

