Traffic and travel: Rural Co Down road closed due to serious accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:20 BST
Motorists are advised that the Tirkelly Hill Road, Ballyroney, is closed due to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision in the area.

Local diversions are in place, and police and colleagues from emergency services are at the scene. Please seek an alternate route for your journey where possible.

