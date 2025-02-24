Traffic and travel: Section of M1 closed due to traffic collision

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are advised the M1 Eastbound just beyond the Moira junction is closed between lanes eight and nine due to a traffic collision.

Please avoid the area, and seek an alternative route for your journey.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice