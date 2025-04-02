Traffic and travel: Street in Co Down town closed due to security alert
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Church Street in Dromore, Co.Down is currently closed in both directions due to a security alert in the area.
Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.