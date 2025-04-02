Traffic and travel: Street in Co Down town closed due to security alert

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Church Street in Dromore, Co.Down is currently closed in both directions due to a security alert in the area.

Cordons are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area.

