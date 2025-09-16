Traffic and travel: Traffic Diversion on N55 Ahead of National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing gets underway today

With the National Ploughing Championships taking place this week in Screggan, Co Offaly, Uisce Éireann would like to remind road users of an ongoing road closure on the N55 outside Ballymahon, due to essential watermain upgrade works.

The closure affects the stretch between Carrickedmond Church and Ballymahon Mart, a key route for traffic travelling from Longford, Cavan, and surrounding areas.

Traffic travelling south towards Offaly for the Ploughing should divert towards Longford at Edgeworthstown as directed. On the return trip heading north, motorists are advised to travel via Longford.

Diversions are currently in place, and motorists are asked to follow all signage and allow additional time for their journey.

Gardaí have also advised that it is essential drivers do not rely on sat-nav or map-typing applications when approaching the National Ploughing Championships site, as these may not reflect the most up-to-date traffic management plans and diversions in place.

Uisce Éireann thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as these upgrade works are carried out to improve water infrastructure in the area.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. A spokesperson said they are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.

