Trailer marking event

Trailers will be marked at premises on Art Road in Artigarvan from 9.30am to 3pm.

The Crime Prevention Officer will also be there on the day to assist.

To avoid queuing, officers are encouraging anyone planning to attend to book a time slot before 3rd January.

Bookings can be made by contacting Constable Holden on 07585979208.Trailer marking is a tried and tested crime prevention measure which deters criminals and assists police to establish the legitimate owners of vehicles.