The event has been organised by local DUP Councillor for the area, Andrew Gowan, in response to a spate of thefts from local farms.

Encouraging people to avail of the opportunity to have trailers marked, Downshire East Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Over recent weeks and months we have seen a sharp increase in the number of thefts from farms in the Dromara area. Farmers are working hard on a daily basis to try to keep the farm productive and profitable, and do not need thieves preying on their hard earned machinery.

“In response to this I have requested that the local PSNI conduct a trailer marking event. This will take place this Saturday, 18th February, at 2nd Dromara Presbyterian Church Car Park (kindly granted). Officers will be in attendance from 10am to 12pm, and no booking is necessary for this free service.

DUP Councillor for Downshire East, Cllr Andrew Gowan, alongside local PSNI Lisburn Rural Neighbourhood officer, Constable Frank Connolly, at a recent trailer marking event in Drumlough.

“This is the second event I have organised with the PSNI recently, following a successful trailer marking event in nearby Drumlough. I am delighted that the PSNI also plan to host an event for farmers in Lagan Park Centre, on Tuesday 28th February, to offer further advice and highlight opportunities available to purchase Track Kit devices, grant aided by the local PCSP.