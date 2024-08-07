Transporter convicted at Dungannon Court

Graham Gardiner (33), Moneygran Road, Kilrea, Coleraine was today convicted at Dungannon Court of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for transport.

Mr Gardiner was found guilty and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian (OV), at an abattoir, examined an animal presented by Mr Gardiner on the 04/04/2023.

The OV found that the animal was very reluctant to move and was lame on the right fore, barely touching it to the ground when moving. In the OV’s professional opinion this animal was caused unnecessary pain and suffering by being transported when it was unable to bear weight fully.

