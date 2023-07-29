Tremendous turnout of delegates from Northern Ireland for Alltech ‘ONE’ conference

Alltech's Dr Mark Lyons. Pic: www.forphoto.ie

The event provided those in attendance with the opportunity to explore collaborative solutions to the greatest challenges facing the agri-food industry, focusing on the “4 Cs” impacting global agriculture: climate, conflict, consumer and cost.

One of the most thought provoking presentations was given by Alltech’s ruminant research director, Dr Vaughn Holder. He questioned the need to cull ruminant livestock in response to the challenge of climate change.

While agreeing that reducing methane emission levels is one way of securing a short-term climate change effect, Holder argued strongly against the wisdom of achieving this objective, courtesy of a cattle cull on the island Ireland.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness attended the 'ONE' event in Dublin. Pic: www.forphoto.ie

He added:“Ruminant animals convert forages and other feed sources that cannot be consumed directly by humans into high quality protein.

“Large numbers of countries around the world are currently protein deficient. Ireland can play a critically important role in helping to make up this deficit.”

According to Holder, the issues of global warming and global food security must be considered together.

He continued:“Irish livestock farming systems are inherently efficient. If ruminant production levels are cut back in Ireland, this will put pressure on farmers in other regions of the world to increase their dairy output.

“But developments of this nature will actually serve to increase global greenhouse gas emission levels, given the relative unsuitability of so many other regions around the world to produce milk and other animal proteins from forages.”

Looking to the future, Holder believes that new technologies will allow farmers to meet their climate change obligations. He cites the development of enteric methane inhibitors as a case in point.

He explained:“But these products must also act to deliver improved efficiency within animal production systems.

“The question of who will pay for these new chemistries is also relevant: will it be the farmer, the food processor or the consumer?

“Assuming they become an integral part of the food chain, farmers must be fully recognised for the investment they will make.”

Holder continued:“All inhibitors must be comprehensively researched before being made available commercially. Their role in reducing methane emission levels is only one issue.

“They must also be comprehensively assessed from an environmental and food safety perspective.”

Vaughn Holder concluded:“The role of certain inhibitors in reducing enteric methane production has been identified when included in total mixed ration diets.

“But we need to identify ways of making these products work in a grazing scenario.

“This opens up the potential to use them effectively in third world scenarios, which is vitally important moving forward.

“Agriculture has gone from having the most important job in the world to having the two most important jobs: feed the world and reverse climate change.

“We sit in a unique position as we can replenish our planet and provide nutrition for all.”

Courtesy of his presentation Alltech CEO, DR. Mark Lyons, confirmed that agriculture can transform things in ways that other industries cannot.

He added: “Farming is at the interface of nourishing the present and preserving the future.

“Our belief is that agriculture has the greatest potential to positively influence the future of our planet, provide nutrition for all, help rural communities thrive and replenish our planet’s resources.”

Alltech global vice-president, Tara McCarthy discussed the return on investment (ROI) of sustainability, fro m a farming and food perspective.

She commented:

"Our industry is navigating unprecedented disruption yet remains confident and committed to evolving towards a more sustainable food system.

“The key to success will be the development of innovative solutions, but even more critical the capacity of the industry to work together across the value chain.”

Alltech recently launched a global value chain engagement study seeking industry input.

While the complete Alltech Sustainability Insights report will be released later this summer, Holly Geraghty, project manager of sustainability at Alltech, presented initial findings that included:

There is a world of shifting and, depending on geography, quite divergent priorities.

There is a very real series of crises facing the agri-food industry and, for the most part, an acknowledgement and realistic view of the gravity of those challenges.

In the face of all this, 86% of respondents contributing to the report agreed that the food system can rise to the challenge.

Respondents were similarly realistic about the need for support for the primary producers of the food that the 8 billion people on this planet eat with 67% agreeing that unless the farmer is incentivized, things will never change.

There is a recognition that the world won’t be able to resolve the challenges ahead without a huge degree of innovation and harnessing technology to enable us to feed ourselves sustainably.

Significantly, 92% of respondents believe that technology and innovation are key to more sustainable food systems.

There is a near-universal recognition that there is going to need to be a collaborative conversation and effort up and down the value chain with 93% of respondents agreeing that we all have to work together to create a better food system for the future.

Delegates at ONE Dublin also heard presentations from Russell Smyth, head of sustainable futures at KPMG Ireland, about ‘the metrics that justify the investment’.

Nina Prichard, head of sustainable and ethical sourcing for McDonald’s U.K. and Ireland, a ddressed the topic: “Our journey to net zero: The role of supply chain”.

Constance Cullman, president and CEO of the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), discussed: “the forgotten role of the feed industry”.

Both speakers were then joined by Hans Jöhr, former corporate head of agriculture at Nestle and current sustainability specialist for a panel discussion entitled: “how do we feed the ecosystem, not just ourselves?”

Mark Lyons further commented:

“The conversations that took place in Dublin ONE, the ideas that are being fostered and the science and the data being developed can help to create a story where agriculture is the hero.”

Richard Dudgeon, Alltech’s regional manager for Northern Ireland, commented on the significance of the Dublin ‘ONE’ event.

He said:

“Agriculture recognises the role it can play in delivering climate change solutions for the benefit of the entire planet.

“But of equal significance is the fact that all of this can be achieved while still increasing our levels of food output.”

Richard continued:

“New technologies are constantly coming on stream, which will allow agriculture to drive the entire sustainability debate on a global basis.”

Delivering on sustainability across the entire spectrum of agricultural is a core priority for Alltech.

In 2019, the business committed its team to a single, shared purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™, viewing it even more broadly as a vision for the global agri-food sector.

Strengthening its commitment to Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™, Alltech Crop Science has acquired Ideagro, based in Murcia, Spain.

This partnership joins two leading platforms to accelerate soil and crop research, and to enhance biological and other microorganism-based offerings to Alltech Crop Science customers throughout the world.

“We are excited to announce that Ideagro has joined the Alltech Crop Science global team, providing us with a partner who shares our vision and significantly scaling our research capabilities,” said Andy Thomas, CEO of Alltech Crop Science.

"This is the strengthening of a longstanding partnership. We have worked closely with the Ideagro team since their founding 11 years ago.”

Ideagro is a leader in agri-food research and development with a team of more than 20 scientists.

It is committed to improving the productivity and profitability of agricultural systems. Its expertise in developing beneficial organisms for soil aids the growth of crops, reduces the impact of chemical inputs and helps plants to resist biotic and abiotic stress.

Ideagro’s analytical capabilities, with special emphasis on in-vitro research, phytopathology, soil dynamics and microorganisms, further enable growers to identify microorganisms and quantify enzymatic activity in the soil.

“We are facing a great growth opportunity for Ideagro because we are going to have better means and more technological capacity to develop our research, which will now have a global projection,” said Pedro Palazón, CEO of Ideagro.

“We will no longer only study the soils of the Iberian Peninsula, but we will work with soils from all over the world to achieve more sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture.”

Ideagro has state-of-the-art laboratories and experimental research stations and fields for carrying out trials in Spain. To date, the company has researched more than 90 different crops and performed more than 10,000 physicochemical and biological analyses.

This has led to the development of new agricultural strategies based on microorganisms.

Ideagro’s three laboratories are fully equipped with the latest technologies to focus on nutraceuticals, phytopathology, research and development and molecular biology.

“The combination of the Ideagro expertise with the reach and scale of Alltech will allow us to extend world-leading understanding of the interface between soil, crop, animal and human health to the global market,” Andy Thomas further explained.

“The potential implications of these insights cannot be understated as we endeavour to improve the vitality of our global food system, from the ground up.”

As a global leader in animal nutrition, Alltech is committed to partnering with companies that share its commitment to Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™.

Alltech has also confirmed its acquisition of a majority interest in Agolin.

Founded in 2006 in Switzerland, Agolin has developed and produced plant-based nutrition solutions that improve herd performance, profitability and sustainability, according to a 2020 meta-analysis in the journal: Animals.

Agolin’s high-quality essential oil blends are scientifically proven to optimize feed intake and performance, including improved milk and meat production.

Furthermore, Agolin® Ruminant was the first feed additive certified by The Carbon Trust for methane reduction in ruminants (2018).

Today, organisations such as Verra and Gold Standard are including it in their major international climate protection projects.

“Agolin’s essential oil blends are a complement to Alltech’s proven nutritional technologies, such as Yea-Sacc® and Optigen®,” said Mark Lyons.

“Governments, consumer brands and retailers are making important commitments to reduce their environmental impact. These commitments rely upon farmers and ranchers, and we are dedicated to supporting them with the best available nutritional technologies to achieve more milk and meat while reducing their environmental footprint.”