Trouw Nutrition combines ‘mother knows best’ thinking with latest science in calf milk replacer

Mother Nature continues to play a critical role in the science behind commercial calf rearing, according to the latest research by animal nutrition specialist, Trouw Nutrition.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With studies showing a calf left in its natural environment can consume up to 12 litres of milk per day from its mother, restoring the volume of milk fed in early life will lead to significant benefits – from early development and resilience to improved production, fertility and survivability.

However, the research experts at Trouw Nutrition have also discovered that fat inclusion and composition of replacer milk can elevate calf health and performance beyond any level previously experienced in the industry – while also improving consumption of starter rations at weaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the research, Trouw Nutrition has developed Milkivit ONE, an energized calf milk replacer featuring its patent-pending Lactofat Pro fatty acid technology.

Left to right: Pictured at the recent Calf Innovation Roadshow are Dr Aaron Brown, Calf Nutritionist, Trouw Nutrition, Jim Smyth, Farmer, Newry, Beattie Lilburn, Hillcrest Farm, Dromore and Adam Smyth, Commercial Nutritionist, Trouw Nutrition

Speaking as part of a recent industry roadshow in Coleraine, Moira and Omagh, Dr Aaron Brown, Trouw Nutrition’s Commercial Calf Nutritionist explained how mimicking the natural composition of cow’s milk is a game-changer, delivering real world impact: “Mother Nature has been our biological reference point in the development of this innovative new product. This, combined with several years of research and development, has enabled us to unlock the potential of fat inclusion, resulting in a replacer which more closely resembles the fatty acid profile of bovine milk.”

Containing 27% fat and 23% high-quality dairy protein, Milkivit ONE is the first calf milk replacer to contain LactoFat Pro, Trouw Nutrition’s unique patent-pending fatty acid technology.

“Never before has such an energy-dense format been produced which is both palatable and digestible. The result is improved rumen and intestinal development, improving calf resilience against diarrhoea, less treatment days and reduced mortality,” added Dr Aaron Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With diarrhoea incidents costing an average of £58 per calf affected, it is both a financial and well-being burden for farmers. However, trials using Milkivit ONE showed a significant reduction in diarrhoea severity in the third week of life and the total number of days in treatment was halved.

Speakers at the recent Calf Innovation Roadshow are pictured (l-r): Ray Foy, Teemore Engineering, Dr Aaron Brown, Trouw Nutrition, Katie Hoey, Trouw Nutrition, Dr Ryan Davies, SCCL Veterinary Consultant, Alise Callaghan, MSD Animal Health, and Georgina Thomas, Trouw Nutrition.

In addition to the benefits of improved health, trials also showed a 26% increase in starter feed intake during the milk feeding period when fed ad lib, so that calves were consuming 3.5kg per head per day at the point of weaning.

“This technology delivers real-world impact by addressing practical farm need,” said Dr Brown. “We’re seeing tangible improvements in calf health and development, all of which are essential for the long-term productivity and profitability of the herd.

“It provides a reliable, research-backed foundation for healthier calves and more consistent rearing outcomes, giving farmers confidence from the very start, not to mention the benefits of reduced stress and well-being overall.

“This isn’t just a tweak to existing milk replacer formulas,” concluded Dr Brown. “Milkivit ONE is a major step forward in what’s possible for pre-weaning calf health and performance.”