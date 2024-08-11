Trouw Nutrition Ireland joins UFU as corporate member
Trouw Nutrition Ireland focus on innovation in developing sustainable ways to help customers raise healthy farm and companion animals through animal feed, additives, health products, pre-mix, minerals and digital solutions.
Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “We are pleased that Trouw Nutrition Ireland has come on board as a corporate member of the UFU. Livestock is at the heart of many farms across NI, and their health and welfare are of the upmost importance to our farmers. We look forward to working with Trouw Nutrition Ireland to help support the local farming community.”
Stephen Kelly, Trouw Nutrition Ireland country manager said: “Trouw Nutrition Ireland are proud to become a corporate member of the UFU. We have been manufacturing farm minerals and premixes, locally, for some 50 years. We are part of a Global Trouw Nutrition network committed to translating science into actionable, practical nutrition and farm management solutions to help customers produce quality meat, eggs and milk.
“We recognise the strength of engagement that membership offers with stakeholders from across the farming sector. Collaboration across the farming and rural community is pivotal to meeting the challenges of an evolving industry and ensure we help create a bright, sustainable and profitable farming future for generations to come.”