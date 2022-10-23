Trouw Nutrition outlines industry pledge to helping feed the future sustainably

At Trouw’s ‘Feeding the Future – Sustainably’ breakfast event in Belfast, the company laid out plans to help its customers across Ireland significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as highlighting the many ways it is innovating to futureproof its own business operations.

Speakers from across the industry, from within Trouw and from its parent company Nutreco, led a discussion exploring challenges facing the agricultural sector and how Trouw is helping its partners on their sustainability journey.

“Our ‘Feeding the Future – Sustainably’ event provided an ideal platform to share our vision for the Trouw business and the sectors in which we operate, as well as the practical steps we’re taking to make that vision a reality in partnership with our customers,” said Aidan Fisher, General Manager, Trouw Nutrition Ireland.

Aidan Fisher, General Manager, Trouw Nutrition Ireland, Gill Gallagher, CEO, Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association, Jose Villalon

“Every part of the food and farming supply chain has a role to play in feeding the future sustainably, yet we understand there are tough decisions to be made today to lead us to where we want to be tomorrow. We seek to make those decisions easier for our partners through initiatives such as our Early Life and Healthy Life nutritional programmes, which use ‘precision farming’ to reduce consumption and waste, whilst boosting land productivity,” Aidan continued.

Earlier this year, Trouw launched its pioneering environmental foot-printing tools for the feed and dairy sectors, FeedPrint and MilkPrint, which enable Trouw customers to accurately measure the environmental footprint of their feedstuffs and milk.Trouw also outlined the many ways it is promoting sustainability from within.