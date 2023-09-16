Trouw Nutrition reaches £10,000 target for Aware NI – and ‘tees up’ for more!

Watch more videos on Shots!

The significant milestone was announced at a charity golf event at Edenmore Golf Club, organised by Trouw and supported by its customers, suppliers, and business partners from across Ireland. Thanks to their participation and wider sponsorship, the shotgun style event alone generated £7000 of the company’s fundraising efforts for AWARE NI.

As a business, Trouw Nutrition has been upfront about the impact of mental health issues and the need for a more focused approached to well-being, both within its own business and across the wider agri-food sector. This was the driving force behind appointing AWARE NI as its official charity partner in June 2022.

In addition to organising a number of fundraising initiatives, the company has launched a Health & Wellbeing programme – ‘Healthy Life’ - as part of its wider Sustainability Strategy.

Pictured Trouw Nutrition reached their milestone of raising £10k for AWARE NI at Edenmore Golf Club. The company has committed to raising another £10k by June 2024. Pictured L-R Lorraine Sheppard, Hannah Moore, Aidan Fisher, Lisa Abell-Farrelly and Andrew Clegg.

Speaking at the Golf event, Trouw General Manager Aidan Fisher said: “Today marks a very important milestone in our relationship with AWARE NI and I’m delighted to be able to celebrate hitting our £10k target along with many of our colleagues, customers, suppliers and business partners. Fresh air, healthy competition, laughter, and a different kind of work day have all contributed to making this such a success and I thank everyone for playing their part.

“When it comes to a charity partner, AWARE NI is the perfect fit for Trouw. We place great emphasis on our excellent team and AWARE NI has shown us that by focussing on their health and safety – both mental and physical – we are helping to protect and support our colleagues, and the wider industry for the longer term.”

Lisa Abell-Farrelly, Corporate Relationship Officer at AWARE NI added: “We are blown away by the support from Aidan and the team at Trouw. We regard this as an example of partnership at its best, going far beyond a simple cheque presentation, by taking our advice onboard and making ‘best practice’ health and well-being initiatives part of their business strategy.

“Poor mental health continues to be a major problem for many in Northern Ireland and while our work is helping to change lives, we can only do so with support from others.

"Trouw’s donation will make a significant impact and we’re thrilled by their plans to raise an additional £10k by June next year.”