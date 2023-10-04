Buyers are in for a treat this year with the 2023 batch of 55 top class heifers carrying no less than 40 heifer calves by proven Ai bulls such at Elderberry Galahad and Borkklands Marco.

Martin invests significant time sourcing the most suitable heifers for his breeding sale, with a number each year obtained at special sales such as Elphin. These are then matched to suitable, easy calving bulls that he believes will produce top end quality calves for his buyers. This formula is working well for the Tumilty's as he has kept close links with previous purchasers who have been delighted with how well their in calf heifers have performed, and continue to do so within their suckler enterprises.